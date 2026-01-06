AI-Stroke Accepted into Stanford StartX, Advances U.S. EMS Stroke Research with Leading Clinical and EMS Experts

AI-Stroke Accepted into Stanford StartX P26

Accepted into StartX Spring 2026, AI-Stroke advances U.S. EMS stroke research with new advisors, clinical studies, and NAEMSP engagement.

Being selected by StartX is a key milestone as we prepare U.S. clinical studies and work closely with EMS partners to advance evidence-based stroke screening in real-world emergency settings.” — Simon Jiafeng Li

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palo Alto, California / Montpellier, France — January 6, 2026 — AI-Stroke , a healthcare AI company developing software to improve early stroke recognition in emergency settings, today announced its acceptance into StartX Spring 2026, Stanford University’s highly selective startup accelerator supporting clinically rigorous and venture-backed companies.Stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability worldwide. Delayed or missed recognition in prehospital and early emergency settings contributes to avoidable neurological injury, higher post-acute care costs, and increased caregiver burden. AI-Stroke addresses this challenge by enabling faster, more accurate stroke screening before CT imaging is available, using standard smartphones or tablets.StartX Acceptance Signals Execution ReadinessAI-Stroke’s selection into StartX Spring 2026 places the company among a small cohort of startups supported by Stanford-affiliated clinicians, faculty, and experienced operators, with a strong focus on healthcare, life sciences, and responsible AI.As part of the program, Simon Jiafeng Li , Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of AI-Stroke, will relocate to California for the duration of StartX to work closely with clinical, EMS, and academic partners.“Being physically present in California allows us to fully leverage the StartX ecosystem and ensure our upcoming U.S. clinical studies are executed smoothly and rigorously,” said Simon. “This is a critical phase for aligning technology, clinical evidence, and real-world EMS workflows.”Appointment of Leading EMS and Stroke AdvisorsTo support U.S. EMS engagement and clinical execution, AI-Stroke has appointed Mic Gunderson and David Z. Rose, MD, as expert advisors.Mic Gunderson brings more than 50 years of experience across public, private, fire-based, and military EMS systems. He is currently the President of the Center for Systems Improvement and the EMS Quality Academy. He is also the Editor-In-Chief of the International Journal of Paramedicine.David Z. Rose, MD, is a vascular stroke neurologist and Professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, and serves as Co-Director of the Neuro-Cardiac Program and the 32-bed Neuro-ICU at Tampa General Hospital, a leading comprehensive stroke center. Triple-boarded in Internal Medicine, Neurology, and Stroke, Dr. Rose brings deep expertise in acute stroke care, neurocritical care, and hospital–EMS coordination.Engagement with Prehospital Stroke LeadersAI-Stroke recently presented its technology and clinical approach to members of the World Stroke Organization Taskforce for Prehospital Care (WSOTPC), including its Co-Chairs Dr. Renyu Liu (University of Pennsylvania) and Dr. Jing Zhao (Fudan University). AI-Stroke intends to align with established leaders in prehospital stroke care as it advances evidence generation and EMS-focused clinical research.Active Engagement with the U.S. EMS CommunityAs part of its efforts to build U.S. EMS research collaborations, AI-Stroke will exhibit at the National Association of EMS Physicians (NAEMSP) 2026 Annual Meeting. Simon Jiafeng Li will represent the company at Booth 418, engaging with EMS medical directors, physicians, and system leaders interested in stroke research and prehospital innovation.Quantified Impact Designed for Emergency CareAI-Stroke’s software-as-a-medical-device uses computer vision and speech analysis to screen for strokes using basic medical data, short video recordings, and audio clips captured on standard smart devices. The assessment takes under two minutes to complete and will be fully compliant with existing CPSS/FAST protocols.In a study involving approximately 2,000 EMS professionals in France, AI-Stroke demonstrated around 15% higher sensitivity on key clinical signs of stroke. These findings are being used to inform prospective clinical studies and regulatory planning.Call for U.S. EMS Research PartnershipsOver the next six months, AI-Stroke will focus on finalizing clinical study agreements with U.S. EMS partners and initiating studies to support FDA regulatory approval.EMS agencies, health systems, and academic partners interested in participating in clinical research, protocol development, or pilot studies are encouraged to engage in discussion, including at NAEMSP 2026.About AI-StrokeAI-Stroke is a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) AI company focused on improving early stroke recognition and triage in emergency settings. Its software enables stroke screening using basic medical data, short video recordings, and audio clips captured on standard smartphones or tablets, delivering results in under two minutes. By supporting earlier, more accurate decision-making before imaging is available, AI-Stroke improves the sensitivity of stroke screening, enabling earlier intervention—a key factor in reducing long-term disability and optimizing stroke care cost management.Media ContactSimon Jiafeng LiEmail: inquiries@ai-stroke.comWebsite: https://www.ai-stroke.com

