Garage Door Doctor Celebrates a Successful partnership with 32nd annual Hancock's Bikes for Kids and WBT 99.3FM Radio

CHARLOTTE , NC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garage Door Doctor is proud to announce its successful partnership with Hancock’s Bikes for Kids and WBT 99.3 FM Radio in support of the 32nd Annual Hancock’s Bikes for Kids initiative. This long-running holiday tradition continues to make a meaningful impact by providing children across the Carolinas with new bicycles, helping bring joy, independence, and opportunity to families in need.Thanks to the generosity of the Charlotte community, this year’s event was another tremendous success. Hundreds of donated bikes will be distributed to children throughout the region, ensuring brighter holidays and lasting memories. Garage Door Doctor was honored to support this effort alongside Hancock’s Bikes for Kids and WBT 99.3 FM, both of which have been instrumental in rallying community involvement for more than three decades.“Being part of an event that directly benefits children and families in our local community is incredibly important to us,” said Jared Grise from Garage Door Doctor. “As a locally owned business, we believe in giving back to the neighborhoods we serve, and Hancock’s Bikes for Kids is a powerful example of what can be accomplished when the community comes together.”While the bike donation portion of the event has concluded, community members who would still like to contribute can make monetary donations, which help cover essential needs such as helmets, locks, and bike repairs.All checks should be made payable to Kids First of the Carolinas and may be dropped off during open hours at the following location:Kids First of the CarolinasMcMullen Creek Shopping Center8328 Pineville Matthews RdCharlotte, NC 28226Store Hours:Tuesday – Friday: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Saturday: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PMFor additional information, Kids First of the Carolinas can be reached at (704) 840-5318 or online at https://kidsfirstofthecarolinas.org Garage Door Doctor extends its sincere thanks to Hancock’s Bikes for Kids, WBT 99.3 FM, Kids First of the Carolinas, and every individual and business that donated bikes, funds, or time to support this year’s event. The continued success of this program reinforces the importance of community-driven initiatives and the positive impact they have across the Carolinas.About Garage Door DoctorGarage Door Doctor is a locally owned and community-focused garage door company serving Charlotte, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas since 2005. The company specializes in residential and commercial garage door repair, installation, and replacement services. Offerings include same-day garage door repairs, spring and opener repair, panel replacement, routine maintenance, and new garage door installations featuring high-quality brands such as LiftMaster, CHI, Haas, Clopay, and Amarr.Known for transparent, upfront pricing and fully stocked service trucks, Garage Door Doctor is committed to first-time fixes and dependable service. All technicians are background-checked and professionally trained, ensuring safety, professionalism, and peace of mind for homeowners and business owners alike. With a strong local reputation backed by thousands of positive Google reviews and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, Garage Door Doctor continues to serve the Charlotte community with integrity, reliability, and pride.

