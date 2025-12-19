Governor Abbott Appoints Texas Woman’s University Student Regent

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment Governor Greg Abbott appointed David Jennings as Texas Woman’s University Student Regent for a term set to expire May 31, 2026. David Jennings of Sanger received an Associate of Arts in General Studies from North Central Texas College and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Texas State University, where he was awarded the Terry Foundation Scholarship. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in School Psychology at Texas Woman’s University.

