Public Survey Open for Independent Review of 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfire Season

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2025

MNP, the vendor chosen to perform an independent review of the devastating 2025 wildfire season, has opened a public survey for anyone impacted by the wildfires in Saskatchewan.

The survey is available for individuals to provide their experiences as an opportunity to strengthen future responses. Responses will be anonymous and will only be seen by MNP.

"MNP has the experience and expertise necessary to conduct an independent review of this scope," Community Safety Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Michael Weger said. "We want to assure that all residents have an opportunity to be heard."

A link to MNP's survey is available on their website at https://www.mnp.ca/en/clients/public-sector/spsa-2025-wildfire-season-review. Residents can also email SaskWildfire2025@mnp.ca to provide additional feedback.

The survey will run from December 19, 2025 to January 30, 2026.

As part of their comprehensive review process, MNP will continue to conduct other engagement. The review includes a jurisdictional scan, assessing the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) processes and directly engaging with impacted communities. This comprehensive work will inform their final report, which will be concluded prior to the 2026 wildfire season.

"As a result of the unprecedented 2025 wildfire season the MNP independent review will gather information from those impacted by the wildfires," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "This knowledge will help develop recommendations for guiding improvements around mitigation, preparedness and response."

-30-

