Governor Abbott Appoints 21 To Family Violence Criminal Homicide Prevention Task Force

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed 21 members to the Family Violence Criminal Homicide Prevention Task Force for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Task Force shall analyze the top risk factors that may lead to family violence criminal homicide, advise and provide resources to state agencies and nonprofit organizations to develop and improve training for professionals who interact with survivors of family violence; collect, analyze, and make publicly available information that is not privileged, confidential, or otherwise prohibited from disclosure by law, organized by region, and develop policy recommendations to assist the state.

Heather Bellino of Austin is the chief executive officer of the Texas Advocacy Project.

Jia Benno of Austin is the injury prevention unit director for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Megan Bermea of Cedar Park is the program director for the Office of Family Services at Texas Health and Human Services.

Hillary England of Pflugerville is the director of trafficking and sexual violence prevention programs at the Office of the Governor.

Allison Garcia of Round Rock is the deputy chief of government affairs at the Office of the Attorney General.

Mariah Gardner of Converse is a field manager at CVS Health.

Staley Heatly of Vernon is the Wilbarger County Attorney.

Kathryn Jacob of Waxahachie is the president and CEO of The Archway (formerly known as SafeHaven) of Tarrant County.

Julie Kinser of Amarillo is the director of leadership and staff development at the Department of Family and Protective Services – Child Protective Services.

Kevin Lawrence of Pflugerville is the executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association.

Daisy Lopez of Brownsville is the director of operations at Friendship of Women, Inc.

Heather Mahaffey of Denison is a program coordinator at Grayson Crisis Center.

Michael McNutt of Round Rock is a program manager for the Texas Violent Death Reporting System at the Department of State Health Services.

Jarvis Parsons of Bryan is the Brazos County District Attorney.

April Propst of Abilene is an associate judge for the Office of Court Administration.

Hannah Rahaman of Katy is an appeals and legal section manager at the Office of the Attorney General Crime Victims Services Division.

Michelle Shields of Amarillo is the director of advocacy services at Family Support Services of Amarillo.

Chris Smyth of Round Rock is a sergeant at the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Gloria Terry of Buda is the CEO of the Texas Council on Family Violence.

Leila Wood of Austin is a professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Jamie Wright of Houston is a senior management and program analyst at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of the Inspector General.