The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care Breaks Ground in Chesapeake, Virginia

This campus represents our dedication to serving seniors with compassion, integrity, and continuity of care” — Representative of the Ownership Team

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new senior living community is taking shape in Chesapeake as The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care announces active construction of its newest location at 673 Independence Parkway, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320. The 100-unit assisted living and memory care community is projected to open in Fall 2026.The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care is part of a larger, thoughtfully planned senior living campus that will also include a 183-unit age restricted independent living community, creating a comprehensive continuum of care designed to support residents through every stage of aging while allowing them to remain in one familiar, connected environment.Designed to provide compassionate, resident-centered support, The Arbors at Battlefield will offer both assisted living and specialized memory care services in a modern, purpose-built setting. The community is being developed with a focus on comfort, safety, and dignity, while fostering meaningful connections among residents, families, and caregivers.The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care is proudly and locally managed by Senior Solutions, LLC, reflecting a deep commitment to serving the Chesapeake community and the broader Tidewater communities in neighboring Virginia Beach and Norfolk with personalized care and attention.“Our vision is to create a welcoming home where residents receive exceptional care while maintaining independence and quality of life,” said a representative of the ownership team. “This campus represents our dedication to serving seniors with compassion, integrity, and continuity of care.”Residents and families can expect a comprehensive range of services and amenities designed to support daily living and enhance overall well-being.For more information and construction updates, visit https://arborsbattlefieldassisted.com For more information about Senior Solutions, LLC, visit https://seniorsolutionsva.com Follow the Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/arborsbattlefieldassisted

