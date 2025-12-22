Moola Yoga Rishikesh Announces 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course in the Heart of Rishikesh

200 Hours Teacher Training

Moola Yoga Rishikesh has announced its 200-Hour YTTC a 22-day residential program in Rishikesh designed to prepare certified yoga instructors.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moola Yoga Rishikesh , a Yoga Alliance-registered school (RYS 200), has announced the launch of its 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course , a transformative 22-day residential program designed to cultivate certified yoga instructors through immersive traditional practice in Rishikesh — the world’s yoga capital.The course offers an opportunity for yoga practitioners and enthusiasts to deepen their understanding of classical yoga while developing the skills, confidence, and certification to teach globally. Nestled amid the Himalayan foothills and alongside the sacred Ganges River, Moola Yoga Rishikesh provides the ideal environment for spiritual learning and personal growth.A Comprehensive Curriculum Rooted in Authentic TraditionMoola Yoga Rishikesh’s 200-hour curriculum draws from the classical teachings of Patanjali and integrates Ashtanga Vinyasa, Hatha Yoga, and Vinyasa Flow, combining the rigor of practice with philosophical depth.The program covers:* Daily asana practice from Ashtanga Primary Series and traditional Hatha sequences.* Alignment, adjustment, anatomy, and physiology to promote safe and effective teaching.* Pranayama, meditation, mantra chanting, and Yoga Nidra to balance the physical and spiritual aspects of yoga.* Yoga philosophy and Ayurveda, exploring the Eight Limbs of Yoga and essential yogic texts such as the Yoga Sutras and Bhagavad Gita.* Teaching methodology and practical experience, empowering students to lead well-structured, mindful yoga sessions.Graduates receive an internationally recognized 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training Certification, allowing registration as a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT-200) with Yoga Alliance.Program Schedule and Highlights* Duration: 22 days (21 nights) immersive residential program in Rishikesh.* Upcoming Sessions:- December 1 – 22, 2025 (English language)- 2026 batches scheduled for February, March, October, and November.* Early-bird offer: €200 discount for registrations completed 90 days in advance.* Accommodation: Comfortable air-conditioned rooms (private or shared), three nourishing vegetarian meals daily, and access to yoga props and herbal teas.* Batch size: Limited to 10–15 students to ensure personalized attention and mentorship.Why Train with Moola Yoga RishikeshMoola Yoga Rishikesh stands apart for its commitment to authenticity, small-group learning, and holistic education. Its experienced instructors guide students through a disciplined yet nurturing training experience that balances ancient wisdom with modern application. Graduates leave not only certified to teach but also transformed in mind, body, and spirit.Located in the serene surroundings of Rishikesh — where the Ganges flows and yoga was first born — the school’s programs emphasize mindful living, community connection, and inner balance.About Moola Yoga RishikeshMoola Yoga Rishikesh is an internationally recognized yoga school offering Yoga Alliance–certified RYS 200 and YACEP 100-hour programs . Its mission is to share traditional Indian yoga education with integrity and inclusivity, helping practitioners worldwide cultivate a deeper connection with the yogic path.Enrollment and Media ContactProspective students can learn more and apply atOr Contact Us.

