Remaining 2025 IHRA F1 Powerboat Championship Episodes Set to Air on Speed Sport 1

FAIRFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of high-speed, on-the-edge racing can catch all remaining episodes of the 2025 F1 Powerboat Championship across all Speed Sport 1 apps and outlets, including the Speed Sport 1 website. The upcoming broadcast schedule features multiple encore airings and premiere days, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment from this past summer’s fastest inshore powerboat racing in the world.From the intense action of the Red River Rumble in Louisiana to the amazing battle on the mighty Mississippi River in Alton, Illinois, to the F1 Powerboat Series debut of the Battle on the Colorado in Marble Falls, Texas to the Roar of the Rockies at the Island at Pelican Lakes in Windsor, Colorado and the dramatic turns of the Battle on the San Jacinto.The F1 Powerboat Championship enters a new era following the recent acquisition of the Formula 1 Powerboat Series by the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA). This strategic crossover brings together two powerhouse sanctioning bodies in motorsports, uniting the speed, innovation, and fan-first approach of F1 Powerboat racing with IHRA’s decades-long legacy of professional race promotion, broadcast growth, and national event expansion.With the nationwide distribution on SpeedSport1, expanded reach through IHRA ownership, and unforgettable racing venues across North America, the 2025 F1 Powerboat Championship Series continues to deliver the ultimate blend of speed, spectacle, and championship drama.Reflecting on the expanded reach, Tim Seebold, Managing Director of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship, emphasized the importance of bringing the sport to a wider audience:“These races represent the very best of Formula 1 Powerboat competition—iconic venues, incredible communities, and the most talented drivers in North America,” said Seebold. “With SpeedSport1 and our new IHRA acquisition, fans everywhere can experience the intensity, speed, and drama of the IHRA F1 Powerboat racing like never before. Whether you’re watching for the first time or you followed the championship battle all season, this television lineup showcases exactly what makes our series special.”All episodes are available via SpeedSport1 platforms, including live and on-demand viewing at: https://speedsport1.com/watch-live/ Broadcast Schedule – All times EasternDecember 20Round 2 – Red River Rumble: F1 Powerboat Showdown – 5:00 PM ETRound 3 – Alton Midwest Nationals – 6:00 PM ETDecember 23Round 3 – Alton Midwest Nationals – 7:00 PM ETRound 4 – Marble Falls: Battle on the Colorado – 4:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 8:00 PM ETDecember 27Round 3 – Alton Midwest Nationals – 12:00 AM, 7:00 AM, 5:00 PM ETRound 4 – Marble Falls: Battle on the Colorado – 1:00 AM, 8:00 AM, 6:00 PM ETDecember 30Round 4 – Marble Falls: Battle on the Colorado – 7:00 PM ETRound 5 – Roar of the Rockies – 4:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 8:00 PM ETJanuary 3Round 4 – Marble Falls: Battle on the Colorado – 5:00 PM ETRound 5 – Roar of the Rockies – 6:00 PM ETJanuary 6Round 5 – Roar of the Rockies – 7:00 PM ETRound 6 – Battle on the San Jacinto – 4:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 8:00 PM ETJanuary 10Round 5 – Roar of the Rockies – 5:00 PM ETRound 6 – Battle on the San Jacinto – 6:00 PM ET

