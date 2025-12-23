Develop Africa, Freetown City Council and GEED Foundation Deliver 100,000 Pencils to 10,000 Pupils in Sierra Leone

Students at a Sierra Leone school receive pencils through Develop Africa’s Year of the Pencil campaign, giving them essential tools for learning.

The Year of the Pencil campaign equips young learners with essential tools to support early-grade education across Freetown, Sierra Leone.

From Nursery 2 to Class 3, many children come to school without a pencil. Their parents cannot always afford basic supplies. This campaign gives them a fair chance to learn, write, and participate.” — Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Develop Africa, in collaboration with the Freetown City Council and the GEED Foundation, has completed the 2025 Year of the Pencil campaign: distributing 100,000 pencils, 10,000 pouches, and 10,000 sharpeners to 10,000 pupils across 20 primary schools in Freetown, Sierra Leone.The launch was held on November 20th, 2025, at Regent Square Municipal Infant Primary School. Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr joined school administrators, educators, and members of the local community in gracing the occasion.Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr highlighted the Need for Early-Grade Support:During the launch, the Mayor emphasized the campaign’s role in strengthening foundational learning. She reaffirmed the city’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities across all communities.A Lifeline for Teachers and Students:Teachers shared that the supplies will immediately improve classroom engagement.A teacher at Regent Square Municipal School noted:“Many pupils sit in class with nothing to write with. These pouches solve a daily problem and help us teach more effectively.”Students expressed pride as they opened their pouches and began using their new pencils.One pupil said:“I feel ready for school now. I don’t have to borrow anymore.”Sylvester Renner, President & Founder of Develop Africa, shared the purpose behind the initiative:“A pencil is small, but the opportunity it unlocks is enormous. When a child is equipped to write, to draw, to imagine, their future opens up. Today, because of the generosity of our supporters, 10,000 children now have the tools to learn confidently.”A Collective Effort:Donors, partners, and volunteers supported the campaign. The teams from Develop Africa, GEED Foundation, and Freetown City Council coordinated the distribution across all 20 schools.Photos and video clips from the distribution show pupils celebrating, teachers expressing relief, and volunteers helping to deliver supplies across multiple communities.About Develop AfricaDevelop Africa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to equipping children and youth in Africa with education, training, and life-building resources. Since 2006, Develop Africa has supported tens of thousands of students through scholarships, school supplies, computer training, and community-led programs.More information about this campaign and photos are available on the Year of The Pencil Website and Year of The Pencil Videos Playlist

We did it - we set a record - 100,000 pencils delivered to 10,000 children in 1 day!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.