IHRA F1 Powerboat Series Announces Tentative 2026 Season Schedule 

FAIRFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IHRA F1 Powerboat Series is gearing up for one of its most ambitious seasons yet, announcing a tentative eight-race 2026 schedule packed with new destinations, expanded race classes, and the return of some of the series’ most iconic venues.Kicking off in February and running through early August, the 2026 season will deliver high-horsepower excitement across Florida, Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Colorado, and a soon-to-be-announced new host city. This year’s tour also features the addition of The Talent Cup racing at multiple stops, showcasing the next generation of racers while bringing even more diversity and action to every event.“We are incredibly proud of how the championship continues to grow,” said Tim Seebold, Managing Director of the IHRA F1 Powerboat Series. “Each stop on this schedule represents a community that loves racing and supports our teams. With the addition of new classes and new markets, 2026 is shaping up to be one of our biggest years yet.”“The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship embodies the core values we prioritize at IHRA — family and community, innovation, professionalism, a racer-focused mindset, and safety,” said Leah Martin, President of the International Hot Rod Association . “Each host city on this 2026 schedule has shown a genuine commitment to welcoming teams and fans alike, creating events that go beyond the racecourse. With expanded classes, new markets, and full-weekend experiences, this season is about meaningful fan engagement while continuing to support racers with the highest standards on and off the water.”Known for their 120+ mph speeds, razor-sharp agility, and deck-to-deck competition, Formula 1 tunnel boats remain the centerpiece of each event, supported by the F-Light and Tri Hull divisions. The series will also expand its popular Talent Cup program, offering young drivers a development pathway into the highest levels of outboard racing.Fans nationwide can expect full-weekend festivals at each stop, complete with pit access opportunities, concerts, community events, and unlimited views of the fastest outboard boats in North America.2026 Tentative Schedule· Feb. 21 – Bradenton Area River Regatta – Palmetto/Bradenton, FL *· Apr. 17–19 – Gulf Coast Grand Prix – Biloxi, MS **· May 1–3 – RiverFest – Port Neches, TX **· May 22–24 – Red River Rumble – Shreveport-Bossier, LA **· June 5–7 – Battle on the Colorado – Marble Falls, TX **· June 18–21 – TBA Announcement Coming Soon) **· July 17–19 – Alton Midwest Nationals – Alton, IL **· July 31–Aug. 2 – Roar of the Rockies – Windsor, CO *Classes Competing:*F1, F-Light, Tri Hull**F1, F-Light, Tri Hull, Talent CupBradenton Area River Regatta – Feb. 21, 2026The 11th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta returns with its biggest racing lineup ever as the event becomes the official 2026 F1PC season opener. For the first time, Formula 1 boats will headline the Regatta, joined by F-Lights and Tri Hulls—marking the Tri Hull division’s debut at the event. With drone shows, live music, and free admission along both riverbanks, this electrifying single-day event sets the tone for the season.Gulf Coast Grand Prix – Biloxi, MS – Apr. 17–19, 2026IHRA Formula 1 Powerboat Racing makes its debut on the Mississippi Sound hosted by the city of Biloxi and title sponsor Play Coastal Mississippi for a multi-day destination event. Fans can expect F1, F-Light, Tri Hull, and the debut of the Talent Cup junior development class. The weekend includes a Friday night Cajun street party, boat parade, and qualifying, followed by two days of high-speed racing with worldwide livestream coverage.Port Neches RiverFest – Port Neches, TX – May 1–3, 2026The 24th Annual five-day festival fun highlighted by two full days of IHRA F1 Powerboat racing. F1, F-Lights, Tri Hulls, and Talent Cup return to Southeast Texas for one of the most energetic tour stops. Carnival rides, Concerts, and Food pack the riverfront for this fan-favorite community celebration.Red River Rumble – Shreveport-Bossier, LA – May 22–24, 2026The 3rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend event featuring F1, F-Light, Tri Hull, and Talent Cup racing along the scenic Red River waterfront. The weekend begins with Friday’s Block Party, followed by two days of championship racing connected with the iconic Mudbug Madness Festival. Shreveport-Bossier remains one of the most crowd-energized venues on the circuit.Battle on the Colorado – Marble Falls, TX – June 5–7, 2026After a spectacular debut, the Battle on the Colorado returns with powerboat racing on the Colorado River at Lakeside Park. One of the tightest, most technical racecourses on the schedule Compliments the world-class drivers and Texas hospitality becoming a cornerstone series stop.TBA – New Venue – June 18–21, 2026A brand-new event hosting the IHRA F1 Powerboat racing expanding our U.S. market destinations with a festival atmosphere highlighted by the F1 boats and the supporting classes. Full announcement coming soon.Alton Midwest Nationals – Alton, IL – July 17–19, 2026The firmly established Nationals return to the Mississippi Riverbanks with a full class of racing action in front of the traditional huge fan attendance. Racing, live music, VIP areas, and race-week street parties, Alton continues cementing its long-term place on the national calendar.Roar of the Rockies – Windsor, CO – July 31–Aug. 2, 2026IHRA F1 Powerboat racing returns to Lake Water Valley for breathtaking high-altitude action in the most picturesque settings in the series. Fans enjoy the mountain-lake backdrop while watching some of the tightest racing of the summer.All events will be livestreamed on the IHRA F1 Powerboat Series Facebook and YouTube channels, with real-time results available at f1pc.livemotorsports.com.About the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA)Founded in 1970, the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is one of the most recognized sanctioning bodies in motorsports, overseeing a diverse portfolio of racing. IHRA is committed to supporting racers, tracks, and series through professional sanctioning, safety leadership, innovative marketing, and

