My Viva Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Report, Demonstrating Compliance with Industry-Recognized Security and Privacy Standards

EDMONTON, CANADA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Viva Inc. announced today that its digital health platform, My Viva Plan, successfully received its SOC 2 Type 2 report, affirming the organization’s long-term commitment to protecting customer data through rigorously designed and consistently applied security, privacy, and operational controls.SOC 2 Type 2 is recognized across healthcare, enterprise, and technology sectors as one of the most respected frameworks for demonstrating trustworthiness in systems handling sensitive information. This attestation is critical in the digital health landscape, where some applications operate without independently verified security practices, placing organizations and patients at increased risk.“For the clinics, health systems, partners, and patients who rely on us, maintaining the highest standard of data protection is essential,” said Nathanial Maeda, Director, Product Development, My Viva Inc. “Successfully completing SOC 2 Type 2 demonstrates that My Viva Plan remains secure, dependable, and aligned with the expectations of today’s healthcare landscape.”Administered under standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 evaluates how well an organization’s controls operate over time, typically across a 6- to 12-month period. Unlike SOC 2 Type 1, which assesses controls at a single point in time, Type 2 assures that processes are operating reliably and consistently.The report demonstrates robust performance in key areas, including:· Access control, change management, and secure system development· Incident response, data backup, and disaster recovery· Privacy safeguards, organizational governance, human resource controls, and risk managementAs healthcare organizations continue to integrate digital tools to improve care delivery, security has become a determining factor in adoption. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 provides enterprise clients, clinics, and health systems with:· Independent verification that My Viva Plan’s controls meet industry-recognized standards· Confidence that sensitive health and operational data is protected· A trusted foundation for long-term partnerships and integrationsMy Viva’s commitment to prioritizing privacy and security is of the utmost importance; therefore, it will continue its regular audit cycle to maintain certification and uphold best practices across its technical and operational environments.Healthcare organizations or partners seeking more information about My Viva Inc.’s SOC 2 Type 2 report may contact privacy@myvivaplan.com for details or supporting documentation.About My VivaMy Viva Inc. is transforming healthcare through lifestyle medicine: combining digital tools, expert coaching, and clinical integration. The core program, My Viva Plan, automates the creation of personalized, evidence-based self-care plans grounded in lifestyle medicine. This digital platform empowers patients to take control of their health by preventing and managing chronic conditions. The company continuously builds, tests, and refines My Viva Plan through their “Living Lab,” where healthcare professionals work directly with patients, ensuring the tools are effective, adaptable, and centred around patient needs.For media inquiries:media@myvivaplan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.