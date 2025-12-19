VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on RSV vaccines, heart disease and homelessness

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research findings on respiratory syncytial virus vaccines, a potential heart disease treatment, and health care for homeless Veterans.

RSV vaccine effective, but protection declines over time

VA researchers from Portland and Seattle tested the continued effectiveness of a single dose of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, finding it started strong—over 80% effective at preventing the illness—before dropping to 60% after two illness seasons. For patients with weakened immune systems, the vaccine’s effectiveness initially was 75% but dropped to 40% after 18 months.

For comparison, the CDC estimates the 2024-2025 flu vaccine was about 56% effective. The RSV vaccine’s effectiveness in reducing hospitalizations, urgent care visits and emergency department visits followed a similar pattern over time. The study matched almost 300,000 vaccinated Veterans with a control group of more than 1 million unvaccinated Veterans. Most of the Veterans in the study were male and the average age was 76. The researchers concluded the RSV vaccine reduced illness and associated health care costs, but the potential need for a second dose should be examined. View the full study from “JAMA Internal Medicine.”

Researchers find potential new heart disease treatment

Philadelphia VA and University of Pennsylvania researchers collaborated on a study that used an established blood cancer treatment on mice to reduce arterial plaque by 70%. Atherosclerosis is the accumulation of plaque in the arteries surrounding the heart, which leads to over 18 million deaths annually. The researchers focused on a molecule known as CAR T, which has been successful in treating blood cancers. The researchers modified the CAR T treatment to target plaque-causing cells containing cholesterol, turning them into less inflammatory cells to reduce the inflammation that leads to plaque formation in arteries. The tests in mice showed the treatment led to a significant decrease in plaque without harmful side effects. The findings are encouraging as a possible treatment option in atherosclerosis. View the full study from the journal “Circulation.”

Specialized teams enhance care for homeless Veterans

VA researchers from Greater Los Angeles and Birmingham, Alabama, found homeless Veterans had better patient experiences and attended more health care visits when being treated by specialized, homeless-tailored, Patient-Aligned Care Teams (HPACTs) than with general care teams.

The researchers conducted the largest survey of homeless-experiencing Veterans, reaching almost 5,000. Those served by an HPACT attended at least one more primary care appointment, and more than four more mental health appointments in a year, compared to those in usual care. The researchers also found racial/ethnic differences in care ratings were minimal, suggesting this approach can remove racial disparities in care access.

HPACTs increase care access through flexible scheduling, improved coordination between mental health and social services, a focus on tangible support such as food pantries and the ability for providers to dedicate greater time and resources to Veterans experiencing homelessness. The findings demonstrate that specialized care can provide a better, more equitable patient experience for homeless Veterans. View the full study from the “Journal of Primary Care & Community Health.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.