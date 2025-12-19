Kicking the habit: A smoking cessation success story

Navy Veteran quits tobacco, feels like a million bucks

Navy Veteran Frederick Hamilton has always been in great shape, but these days he has new pep in his step. After years of relying on cigars and smokeless tobacco, Hamilton decided to quit tobacco. After being tobacco free for eight months, he says he now feels “like a million bucks.”

Family history of smoking

Hamilton’s relationship with tobacco began while in the Navy. He served in the 1980s and found comfort in chewing tobacco while on watch in the Indian Ocean. It was a habit that ran deep in his family; his grandfather chewed tobacco, and his father smoked. He knew the risks associated with his habit, but wasn’t’ able to quit. “I always knew tobacco was bad for me,” he said. It took a pivotal moment—a group session at the Houston VA—to ignite his determination to quit.

Joining a tobacco cessation support group was a game-changer for Hamilton. Sitting in a session with other Veterans, each sharing their own struggles and victories, he found a camaraderie he hadn’t anticipated. “Hearing their stories made me realize I wasn’t alone,” he said. The competitive spirit that served him well in the Navy kicked in, fueling his resolve to quit. “I stopped making excuses and committed to change,” he added.

Quitting cold turkey was no easy feat. Hamilton acknowledges there were and still are good and bad days, but the support from his fellow Veterans and the tools he learned from VA psychologist Dr. Zina Peters, cessation support group lead, made all the difference. “The VA meetings really helped; they hold me accountable,” he said. He noticed significant improvements in his health, his gums are healthier, and he feels more energetic, he explained.

VA is here to help with smoking cessation

According to Peters, many Veterans have been in a long-term relationship with smoking, often gaining nothing but poor health in return. Veterans are often more than ready to quit, but just need a little support. “We empower Veterans to take back control of their lives,” she explained, highlighting the importance of education in the cessation process. The group sessions provide tools for quitting and fosters a sense of belonging among Veterans who often feel isolated in their struggles.

For Hamilton, quitting tobacco has been life changing. He now actively seeks out situations that test his resolve, using time management techniques to stay focused and avoid triggers. He hopes other Veterans will follow in his footsteps. “If I can do it, anyone can,” he said. “It’s never too late to take back control and embrace a healthier life.”

If you are thinking about quitting, VA is here to help Veterans through its tobacco cessation program. Talk with your primary care provider to get started.