NEWHD New York Airs Scott Muni’s “Ticket to Ride” Christmas Special for 24 Hours on Christmas Day

Christmas Time is Here Again on NEWHD, New York

NEWHD New York airs Scott Muni’s Ticket to Ride Christmas Special for 24 hours, featuring Beatles greetings, Yoko Ono’s message, and holiday music.

We have started a NEW Christmas Tradition for Beatles Fans of all ages. Now, you can Rock Around the Christmas Tree with Scott Muni's Ticket to Ride's Christmas Special exclusively on NEWHD, New York” — Father Zachary

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWHD New York, Where Rock Lives, will present a full 24 hour broadcast of Scott Muni’s Ticket to Ride Christmas Special on Christmas Day, offering listeners a rare and immersive holiday experience centered on The Beatles. The special features historic Beatles Christmas greetings, Yoko Ono’s 1985 Christmas message, and holiday music from the Fab Four, all curated and presented by legendary New York radio voice Scott Muni.Airing continuously throughout Christmas Day, the broadcast is designed as the radio equivalent of the beloved holiday tradition A Christmas Story, which runs uninterrupted on television each year. NEWHD New York invites listeners to tune in at any time during the day to experience a timeless blend of rock history, storytelling, and seasonal reflection.The program highlights Beatles Christmas recordings originally created for members of the Beatles Fan Club during the 1960s. These rare messages capture the personalities and humor of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr at the height of their cultural influence. Scott Muni provides historical context throughout the broadcast, guiding listeners through the significance of each recording and the era in which it was created.The special also includes Yoko Ono’s 1985 Christmas message, a reflective and thoughtful piece that carries forward the message of peace long associated with John Lennon’s legacy. Combined with classic Beatles holiday music, the broadcast creates a festive yet meaningful listening experience designed to resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike.“Scott Muni’s Ticket to Ride Christmas Special represents everything we believe radio can be,” said a spokesperson for NEWHD Radio. “It is thoughtful, historic, and deeply personal. By airing it for 24 hours on Christmas Day, we are creating a shared listening tradition that honors rock history while bringing people together during the holidays.”In addition to celebrating rock and roll history, the broadcast supports the mission of NEWHD Radio to create inclusive and purpose driven programming. Listener engagement through downloading the NEWHD Radio App , signing up for the NEWHD newsletter, and following @newhdradio helps sustain programming that creates opportunities for the neurodivergent community, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.NEWHD New York encourages listeners to share the broadcast with friends and family and to make the station part of their Christmas tradition. By listening and participating, audiences help ensure that meaningful, inclusive radio programming continues to thrive.Scott Muni’s Ticket to Ride Christmas Special airs exclusively on NEWHD New York, Where Rock Lives, and is available worldwide through the NEWHD Radio App.About NEWHD RadioNEWHD Radio is a mission driven digital radio network committed to creating inclusive employment and creative opportunities for the neurodivergent community, individuals with disabilities, and veterans. Through innovative programming, historic storytelling, and community focused content, NEWHD Radio uses the power of media to entertain, inform, and make a positive social impact. Learn more by downloading the NEWHD Radio App or visiting NEWHD Radio online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.