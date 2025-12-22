Enhancing Estonia’s strategic transport infrastructure for civil and defence needs

Verston construction plan of Route E67 section between Tallinn and Ikla Technical Director at Verston Group, Sven Sillamäe

„Roads should support global sustainability goals. To achieve this we reduce the construction footprint by reusing soils and materials, combined with smart, digitalized solutions to minimize waste."” — Sven Sillamäe, Technical Director at Verston Group

TALLINN, ESTONIA, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Estonian Transport Administration and Järelpinge Inseneribüroo OÜ signed a contract with Verston Eesti about the design and construction of a new 2+2 highway section on Estonia’s main north-south transport route. “Via Baltica is one of Estonia’s most important transport arteries“, commented Alan Muruväli, Head of Construction at Verston Eesti. „It is essential for road safety, economic connectivity, and defence readiness.” The project has a value of €37.15 million net. Construction is set to begin in early 2026.

Important for civil and defence needs

The investment is part of the EstMilMob–E67 North project, co-financed by the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) under the Military Mobility programme. The project design has been developed by Reaalprojekt OÜ. The aim is to adapt Estonia’s strategic transport infrastructure for both civil and defence needs along the TEN-T core network.

The Via Baltica project covers the already existing Route E67, connecting Tallinn, Pärnu and Ikla (between kilometres 70.2 and 78.8 on the Haimre–Konuvere section). It’s construction is expected to be completed already by autumn 2027.

"Future-proof infrastructure"

Alan Muruväli, Head of Construction at Verston Eesti, said, the route already for long had needed renewal: „We’re proud to contribute to its upgrading now.“ Actually, this work will not only be about improving roads, Muruväli added: „At Verston Group, we are committed to building future-proof infrastructure that enhances mobility, supports sustainability, and strengthens national and international connections.“ The Via Baltica project became even more important in the context of recent geo-political challenges and will strategically connect Estonia with Europe.

The new 2+2 lane highway will include:

• A grade-separated interchange at Konuvere, improving traffic flow and access to local roads and settlements

• Two vehicle underpasses to connect communities on either side of the highway

• Reconstruction and expansion of the Konuvere bridge over the Vigala River, including a new parallel structure

• Wildlife crossings to maintain ecological connectivity across the forested areas flanking the road

• Refurbishment of the historic Konuvere stone bridge for local traffic, separating it from main road operations

Sustainability built-in

In addition, Verston Group aims to realize this project in an eco-friendly manner. “Roads should support global sustainability goals”, emphasizes Sven Sillamäe, Technical Director at Verston Group. “To achieve this, we should, for example, use the space they occupy for multiple purposes – such as harvesting energy and possibly feeding it directly back into electric vehicles.” In addition, Verston aims to reduce the construction footprint by reusing and valorising soils and materials available on site, combined with smart, digitalized solutions to minimize waste. “Technically, it will be a challenge, that this highway section is located on soft soils. This requires advanced engineering solutions to maximize its sustainability potential”, concludes Sillamäe.

About Verston

Verston Group is an internationally expanding infrastructure engineering and construction group, driven by a vision for sustainable, data-powered infrastructure development across Europe. Led by Founder and Co-CEO Veiko Veskimäa and Co-CEO Jüri Tamm, the Group focuses on innovation, environmental responsibility, and human well-being as the foundation of its long-term strategy to help redefine Europe’s infrastructure landscape by 2034.

Within the Group, Verston Eesti serves as Estonia’s leading infrastructure construction and maintenance company. Established in 2010, the company manages projects valued at €365 million across road, rail and energy infrastructure. In 2024, Verston Eesti generated €75 million in revenue and employed 330 specialists across eight branches, combining deep technical expertise with a forward-looking approach to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure.

