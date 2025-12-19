WestJet now flying directly to Cuba's vibrant cultural and historic centre, Havana

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travellers are once again invited to connect directly with the heart of Cuba’s history and culture. With the launch of new WestJet operations offering twice-weekly service from Toronto, the Canadian market gains renewed access to Havana — a destination renowned globally for its unique charm and rich heritage.

This new route re-establishes a vital air link, providing direct access to one of the Caribbean’s most iconic and culturally significant capital cities.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding the range of tourism products and connectivity available to travellers from Canada,” said Gihana Galindo, Director of the Cuba Tourism Office in Toronto. “Customers now have a seamless opportunity to connect directly with the profound culture, history, and heritage that a city like Havana has to offer. This access allows visitors to fully discover the city’s historical, culinary, and cultural richness. I particularly recommend a Thursday-to Sunday getaway to immerse oneself in the vibrant atmosphere.”

Havana stands as Cuba’s leading historical, cultural, and heritage destination. Its international significance is well established: the city was declared a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site in 1982 and has also been designated a UNESCO Creative City of Music. These distinctions underscore Havana’s enduring appeal, where historic plazas, architectural grandeur, and a rich musical tradition captivate visitors from around the world.

The direct air service is expected to attract a diverse mix of travellers, including leisure tourists, business professionals, academics, and students. Beyond traditional tourism, the route supports educational and academic exchanges, as well as participation in major cultural, sporting, scientific, and academic events hosted in the capital.

“We are very pleased with the resumption of direct flights to Havana, offering the best of both worlds,” Galindo added. “Travellers can now easily combine the relaxing beach experience of Varadero with the vibrant, historic city of Havana, creating a highly attractive travel option for the Canadian market.”

“Havana is a destination that truly inspires, and we’re thrilled to make it even more accessible for Canadians,” said Mike Perkins, Senior Manager, Airport Affairs at WestJet. “This route reflects our commitment to offering more opportunities for Canadians to discover unique destinations — whether they’re seeking cultural experiences, historic charm, or a warm-weather escape. Our twice-weekly service between Toronto and Havana gives guests the flexibility to create the getaway that’s right for them.”

Flights are now available for booking through WestJet Vacations, Hola Sun, The Special Travel, and directly via westjet.com.

The Cuba Tourist Board represents the Ministry of Tourism of Cuba in Canada and provides general travel information to Canadians interested in visiting the island.

