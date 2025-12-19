Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry Named Finalist for AASA National Superintendent of the Year Award

Gorham School District Superintendent Heather Perry has been named one of four finalists for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year® Award, a prestigious honor administered by The School Superintendents Association (AASA), which recognizes exceptional leadership, professionalism, communication, and community engagement among school leaders nationwide.

“I am deeply honored to be named a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year,” Perry said. “This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our students, staff, families, and community in Gorham. Public education is truly a team effort, and I am proud to serve alongside educators and leaders who are so deeply committed to creating meaningful opportunities for every child.”

In October, the Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA) named Perry the 2026 Maine Superintendent of the Year, citing her work to improve student achievement, address Maine’s educator shortage, and partner with local businesses to expand students’ career aspirations. On Monday, December 15, 2025, Perry was announced as a finalist for the national award—marking the first time a Maine superintendent has reached finalist status since the award’s inception in 1988.

“We are beyond thrilled that Heather Perry has been named a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year,” Eileen King, Executive Director of MSSA, said. “Heather is a true beacon of educational leadership, and I am so pleased that she is being recognized on the national level for her extraordinary commitment to students and families in Gorham and across our state. She is a role model, a problem-solver, a collaborator, and a steadfast advocate for public education.”

Perry has served as superintendent of the Gorham School District for the past decade. Under her leadership, the district has focused on reaching every student—particularly those who have been historically underserved. Through partnerships with businesses and community organizations, Gorham has expanded career pathways and aspirations, resulting in significant growth in student participation in internships, career mentorships, and career and technical education (CTE) programs. The district now reports a graduation rate exceeding 96 percent.

Perry has also played a key role in addressing Maine’s educator workforce shortage. In 2022, Gorham piloted an innovative educator apprenticeship program designed to recruit and retain school staff while supporting career advancement through a combination of coursework and on-the-job training. The program has since expanded to dozens of school districts across Maine.

Prior to her tenure in Gorham, Perry worked as a teacher and administrator in the Machias area and served as superintendent in RSU 3 and the Greenville School Department. She currently serves on the Executive Committee of MSSA and previously served on AASA’s executive committee. Perry is also a nationally respected voice on school leadership, with published work regularly featured by AASA.

The National Superintendent of the Year® Award will be announced live during AASA’s National Conference on Education, held February 12-14, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

This story was submitted by the Maine School Management Association (MSMA). To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.