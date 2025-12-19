Submit Release
Deborah Tome to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Tome, a licensed therapist and trauma recovery specialist, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how trauma survivors can move from victim to “conqueror” by learning essential life skills, understanding how the brain responds to trauma, and building boundaries that protect long-term wellbeing.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Tome explores her innovative, education-based approach to trauma therapy, designed to help clients achieve in months what traditional talk therapy can take years to accomplish. She breaks down how boundaries, detachment, and understanding trauma can accelerate healing. Viewers will walk away with practical tools, empowering mindset shifts, and renewed personal agency.

“If you don’t know what’s wrong with you or what to do differently, how can you change? I empower my clients with knowledge and skills to become conquerors of their circumstances,” said Tome.

Deborah’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/deborah-tome.

Deborah Tome
Women in Power
