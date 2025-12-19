Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $14 Million to Enhance Communities and Further Boost Pennsylvania’s Economy

Today’s funding approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will support flood mitigation projects, recreational trails, sewage facilities improvements, and restoring watersheds.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced 135 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling more than $14 million in grants.

The new CFA approvals align with the Shapiro Administration’s continued focus on strengthening communities, enhancing infrastructure, and spurring economic development across Pennsylvania.

“By investing in projects that protect our environment and strengthen our infrastructure, we’re building safer, healthier, and stronger communities across Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Siger. “From flood mitigation and watershed restoration to sewage facilities improvements and supporting our recreational trails, these initiatives are delivering real results that improve quality of life for all Pennsylvanians and continue our economic momentum.”

A full list of the following approvals is available online.

Act 13 Program Approvals:

Flood Mitigation Program (FMP) – Five projects approved; $813,520 total funding. The program provides funding for statewide initiatives to assist with flood mitigation projects. For example, Tioga County was approved for $265,380 for the Mansfied Flood Mitigation Project.

The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP) – 119 projects approved; $12,122,417 total funding. The program provides funding for the planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks, and beautification projects. For example, Hampden Township was approved for $100,000 in funding for pedestrian improvements to Srouji Park in Cumberland County.

Sewage Facilities Program (SFP) – Two projects approved; $77,529 total funding. The program provides funding for statewide initiatives for complying with the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act. For example, Lowell Township in Lehigh County was approved for $52,529 for planning costs associated with the update to their Act 537 plan.

Watershed Restoration Protection Program (WRPP) – Nine projects approved; $1,095,895 total funding. The program provides funding for watershed restoration and protection projects. For example, O’Hara Township was approved for $100,000 in funding for Woodland Park pond improvements in Allegheny County.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of DCED to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s website or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov or 717.418.4014

# # #