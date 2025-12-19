RINA acquires GLOVAL, the third-largest player in the Spanish real estate valuation market

MADRID, SPAIN, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The transaction brings together more than 270 professionals, primarily based in Spain and Portugal, expanding the range of valuation services, technical advisory and big data, and AI solutions for real estate funds, banks, and investorsMadrid (Spain), 19 December 2025 – RINA Prime Value Services - a company of the RINA Group specialised in services for the real estate sector - announces the signing of the binding agreements for the acquisition of 100% of GLOVAL, one of Spain’s leading operators in real estate valuation, technical advisory services and advanced big data and AI solutions applied to the real estate sector.Founded in 1985, GLOVAL is today the third-largest player in the Spanish property valuation sector, with revenues exceeding 31 million of euros and over 270 professionals located in Spain, Portugal, and other markets. The company ranks as the third-largest operator in the Spanish real estate valuation market. The integration with RINA Prime Value Services, already active in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany and Poland, represents a significant strengthening of GLOVAL’s and the RINA Group’s geographic presence, establishing them as an international platform of integrated services for funds, banks, institutional investors, public administration, and private clients.The transaction, subject to the approval of the Bank of Spain, brings together complementary expertise and advanced technologies, creating a European platform capable of supporting clients throughout the entire real estate asset lifecycle - from greenfield and brownfield development to asset management and enhancement.GLOVAL’s teams and management will continue to operate primarily in the Iberian market, preserving their identity, independence and close client relationships, while benefiting from the global scale, technical resources and organizational strength of the RINA Group.For clients, the deal will translate into more comprehensive enhanced analytical capabilities and a broader geographic reach.Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA, commented: “RINA has a long track record of growth, also supported by strategic acquisitions that have enabled us to expand our capabilities and services and enter new markets over time. We are pleased to welcome GLOVAL into our Group, marking another important step along this path. This acquisition strengthens our presence in key growth markets and enhances our ability to create value across the entire life cycle of real estate assets. It fully reflects our vision of sustainable growth through the integration of distinctive expertise to maximize value for our clients.”Carlo Luzzatto, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RINA, stated: “With the acquisition of GLOVAL, RINA further consolidates its international footprint in the real estate sector. The integration of GLOVAL’s professional expertise, together with continued investment in AI-driven technologies for data analysis and development, will allow us to deliver services of increasingly high quality to our clients. Our strategic plan envisages growth across all business lines and this transaction confirms our strong commitment to real estate - a sector in which during the last few years the services offered by RINA Prime Value Services have gained growing recognition and appreciation from the market.”Roberto Rey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLOVAL, added: “The RINA Group is the ideal industrial partner for GLOVAL. This partnership enables us to combine our deep knowledge of the Iberian market with RINA’s international scale and expertise, expanding the solutions and services available to banks, funds and investors, and further strengthening GLOVAL’s role as a strategic partner for the real estate sector in Spain and across Europe.”New Deal acted as financial and tax advisor to RINA Prime Value Services.RINA Prime Value Services was also supported by Roland Berger for the business due diligence. Cuatrecasas served as legal, labour and HSE advisor. EY supported RINA Prime Value Services for the IT due diligence.-ENDS-RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, over 6,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.orgRINA Prime Value Services supports its clients in the transition toward a more advanced and sustainable future. Through continuous investment in technological innovation and digitalization, a rich and distinctive information base, and a strong commitment to sustainability, RINA Prime Value Services, together with its subsidiaries, is able to assist both public and private market operators with services designed to protect and enhance the value of real estate assets at every stage of the investment process - from assessment to feasibility and design, from construction to management, and through to asset enhancement and divestment.RINA Prime Value Services is RINA’s legal entity dedicated to the Real Estate sector.ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.