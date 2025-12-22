Robin Medical updates status of settlement with the Office of Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services

MRI-guided leg biopsy supported by the EndoScout navigation system

Robin Medical fulfils its settlement agreement with the OIG of the HHS and expects to complete payment of the agreed penalty under the settlement by June 2028

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Medical, Inc. ( www.robinmedical.com ), the developer and distributor of the EndoScout tracking and navigation system for MRI-guided interventions, provides an update on the status of a settlement agreement signed with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in June 2023. Robin Medical emphasizes that the settlement was achieved to avoid the uncertainty and expense of litigation, and that the settlement agreement is not an admission of liability by Robin Medical and its executives. Specifically, Robin Medical maintains that the allegations were based on ambiguous requirements in the NIH Grants Policy, applicable to research funding by the NIH, which were clarified only in December 2019, after the disputed research and development period. Furthermore, the validity of the research and the quality of the conducted development have never been questioned. Consequently, Robin Medical continued to receive funding from the NIH and is not barred from applying for new Government funding. While the settlement presents financial burden to Robin Medical, it expects to complete the payment of the agreed penalty under this settlement by mid-2028.Meanwhile, new developments in MRI-guided interventions, including the recent introduction of an ultra-wide bore Siemens scanner Magnetom Free.XL, and the introduction of the Interventional MRI (iMRI) Suite jointly by Siemens and Cook Medical, are expected to revive MRI-guided interventions and provide potential market for Robin Medical’s products.

