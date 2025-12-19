Statement from N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley on the Passing of Governor Jim Hunt

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley issued a statement today, following news of the passing of Governor Jim Hunt:

“While his legacy of public service is far-reaching, Governor Jim Hunt holds a special place in the history of the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Under his leadership in 1977, the state’s economic development division was added to the Commerce Department, and he went on to lead North Carolina’s economic recruiting efforts, establishing initiatives that forever changed the state’s trajectory. Guided by his strategic vision and determination to embrace the future, North Carolina developed a thriving life sciences sector, became a hub for film and television production, and welcomed industries that continue to create jobs today. Governor Hunt also forged North Carolina’s economic relationship with Japan, laying the groundwork for major investments by companies like Toyota.

In workforce development, he established the board that would become the NCWorks Commission, now housed at our department, while championing education at every level. On behalf of the entire Commerce team, I extend our deepest condolences to the Hunt family and our sincere gratitude for everything Governor Hunt gave to his beloved state.

On a personal note, Gov. Hunt showed me that for all of his gifts of vision and strategy, his true talent was his relentless energy. Hustle counts, and he had it every day. Even in his later years, if I got a call from Gov. Hunt on something that was important to him, I knew I better go ahead and take care of it because he was not going to let it go and I would be hearing from him tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that, until it was handled.

The transformations that he shepherded in this state required great teamwork, and he had an eye for talent. But people also wanted to work with him, because he was clear about his vision, he was a consummate optimist, and he was going to work harder than anyone else to see it through. I’m grateful for his leadership, his example, and his service."