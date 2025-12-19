Henrick Johansson Announces MasterClass 'The Art of Compliance' — and Silicon Valley’s Power Players Are Watching

Henrick Johansson Henrick Johansson looking at Comp AI SOC 2 plaque Henrick Johansson thinking

Followed by Marc Andreessen, Palmer Luckey and top a16z operators, Henrick Johansson unveils “The Art of Compliance” with Comp AI.

Everyone should take notes on how to do a proper launch video with immaculate branding... a masterclass on how to win on X” — Jan Carlos (@clarityx on X)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henrick Johansson (@compliantvc), the internet’s most relentlessly “governance-first” venture capitalist, today released a trailer announcing his upcoming MasterClass: “ The Art of Compliance .” The teaser opens with a blunt claim: “99% of founders are building companies wrong,” then lays out a single doctrine for modern company-building: you don’t build fast — you build Correctly.The announcement is already pulling attention far outside compliance circles. The @compliantvc account is followed by Marc Andreessen, Palmer Luckey, and other prominent a16z partners and operators and Silicon Valley elite — an audience signal typically reserved for founders, major funds, and category-defining companies.In the teaser, Johansson claims the course took “3 years of development” and “14 months securing approval from the European Commission for Educational Content Compliance,” with access details “pending approval from 11 European data protection authorities.” He previews lesson topics including:- Why the cookie consent banner isn’t blocking your product — it IS your entire product- Why he rejected Stripe at pre-seed for having “ZERO certifications”- Why he wakes at 3 a.m. to physically touch his SOC 2 report before returning to sleep- Why you must hire a Chief Compliance Officer on DAY ONE — before your first engineer, before your first line of code“The Art of Compliance” positions itself as a definitive guide for founders and investors who want to build companies that can withstand scrutiny — from customers, regulators, enterprise buyers, and anyone else holding a clipboard. Johansson’s thesis is simple: governance precedes growth, and compliance isn’t a department — it’s the product strategy.The MasterClass is part of a satirical campaign produced in collaboration with Comp AI (@compai), the AI-powered compliance platform. The campaign parodies startup incentives while spotlighting an uncomfortable truth: in many markets, security and privacy posture increasingly determines distribution, procurement, partnerships, and trust.Comp AI helps teams become audit-ready faster across frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO 27001 by automating evidence collection, workflows, and continuous compliance — turning recurring “audit panic” into an operational system built to last.The teaser is live now on X via @compliantvc, with related posts and campaign drops amplified through @compai. Additional content — including lesson trailers, “office hours,” and the official launch announcement — will roll out as Johansson secures the approvals he considers non-negotiable.

Henrick Johansson Trailer: “The Art of Compliance” MasterClass

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.