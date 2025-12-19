Attorney Seth Woodall Announces Candidacy for North Carolina House District 65

Seth Woodall Files for NCGA

Seth Woodall filed to run for the General Assembly in Rockingham County on Friday morning.

After hearing from countless residents of District 65who want a leader willing to stand up and deliver real results, I knew it was time to step forward." — Seth Woodall

EDEN, NC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Eden attorney Seth Woodall announced his candidacy for the North Carolina General Assembly in House District 65.

“After hearing from countless residents of District 65 who want a leader willing to stand up and deliver real results, I knew it was time to step forward,” said Seth Woodall. “District 65 has always been my home. It’s where I grew up, where my wife and I chose to raise our children, and where I have spent my career building up our community and fighting for people when it mattered most.

“I will be a fighter for Rockingham County, not for headlines or politics, but for this community,” Woodall continued. “As an attorney and business leader, I’ve spent decades making tough decisions, bringing people together, and building solutions that last. Rockingham County has enormous potential, and with principled leadership, practical experience, and a clear vision for the future, we can grow our economy, back our law enforcement and first responders, support our teachers, and ensure the next generation has more opportunity than the last. I’m running to serve and to move District 65 forward with strength and purpose.”

A native of Eden, Seth M. Woodall has served the legal needs of his clients for almost 20 years and is widely regarded as one of Rockingham County’s leading attorneys. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and his law degree from Regent University in Virginia. Seth began his career at Walker & Melvin, LLP, where he later became a partner. In 2019, he assumed leadership of the firm, forming Seth M. Woodall & Associates, PLLC, and continues its longstanding tradition of providing compassionate, detail-oriented legal representation. For more information visit www.woodallnc.com

