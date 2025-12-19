Attorney General Jackley Issues Statement on President Trump’s Executive Order on Reclassification of Marijuana

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issued this statement on President Trump’s Executive Order on the reclassification of marijuana in order to increase research on the drug’s medical use.

Thursday at 4:30 CST, Attorney General Jackley, along with other Attorneys General, had a conference call with the White House regarding the implementation and effect of the President’s Executive Order and greatly appreciates President Trump’s Administration’s open and continued dialogue with the Attorneys General. It was emphasized that President Trump’s interest is to facilitate research on the medical value of marijuana made possible by the rescheduling of marijuana.

It is important to recognize that the federal rescheduling of marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug does not criminally legalize marijuana under federal law. Also, current federal law also does not permit a licensed physician to prescribe marijuana until marijuana receives FDA approval.

Marijuana use and possession is also illegal under South Dakota state law for recreational use, and permissible only for medical purposes with a valid prescription, a medical card, and from a licensed medical marijuana facility.

The Executive Order can be found here:

