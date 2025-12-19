Sixto Rein and Lenier Take Over YouTube with 'Qué Fácil Fue'

"Que Facil Fue" Available Now Sixto Rein Sixto Rein Feat Lenier

The music video surpasses one million views in its first week.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latin music celebrates a new milestone with the release of “Qué Fácil Fue,” the single that brings together two emblematic Caribbean voices: Venezuela’s Sixto Rein and Cuba’s Lenier. The collaboration not only marks a vibrant chapter in contemporary salsa, but has also made an immediate impact on digital platforms, with a music video surpassing one million views on YouTube in its first week and receiving countless positive reactions from fans and music experts. This positions the track as one of the most successful salsa releases of 2025.For Sixto Rein, this achievement carries special meaning. Having met Lenier before his international rise makes this collaboration a moment of artistic fulfillment, now materialized in a track full of energy and flavor. “Qué Fácil Fue” not only celebrates the cultural richness of Venezuela and Cuba, but also builds an artistic bridge in Miami, the epicenter of Latin musical innovation.The production was led by Motiff, known for his contemporary approach to salsa and tropical rhythms. Together with the creative collective Monster University (Gabo, Shey, and Alex Serna), Lenier and Sixto Rein crafted a composition that blends freshness, authenticity, and a sound capable of captivating both genre loyalists and new audiences.The release is accompanied by a music video directed by Guillermo Figueredo, a filmmaker who has worked with international stars such as Thalía, Luis Enrique, and Eladio Carrión. The audiovisual piece, under the executive direction of Miguel Petit (MP Records), showcases not only the musical performance but also the acting side of the artists, who explore new forms of expression in front of the camera.Beyond the performance, this project demanded a comprehensive effort from Sixto Rein across music production, audiovisual work, and marketing. The collaboration with Lenier pushes him to elevate his artistic and professional level, solidifying his presence in the international industry. “Qué Fácil Fue” becomes the first preview of an album that promises to mark a turning point in his career.This success also strengthens Sixto Rein’s digital trajectory, positioning him as one of the few Venezuelan artists to surpass 17 million views on YouTube and more than 320 million streams across digital platforms, an achievement that sets him apart in the Latin music landscape. Additionally, his incorporation into MP Records opens a new stage of global expansion, with strategic support that projects his music into international markets under the guidance of Miguel Petit.With this release, Sixto Rein and Lenier present not just a song, but a cultural phenomenon that reaffirms the relevance and evolution of salsa in the digital era.Follow them on social media @sixtorein @lenieroficial @mprecordslabelWatch the music video here

Que Fácil Fue - Sixto Rein, Lenier (Video Oficial)

