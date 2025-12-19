You Can Be Found Celebrates 20 Years of Digital Marketing Excellence in 2026

You Can Be Found Logo Jeremy Skillings of You Can Be Found

In 2026, Jeremy Skillings Celebrates 20 years of digital marketing excellence with You Can Be Found

We are incredibly grateful to our clients who have trusted us with their digital presence for all these years.” — Jeremy Skillings

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- You Can Be Found , a leading digital marketing consultancy founded by industry veteran Jeremy Skillings , is proud to announce the celebration of its upcoming 20th anniversary. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has helped countless businesses navigate the complex and ever-evolving landscape of search engine marketing, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner for growth in New Jersey, across the United States, and around the globe.In an industry defined by rapid change—where algorithms shift overnight and new platforms emerge constantly—longevity is a testament to adaptability and results. For two decades, You Can Be Found has provided steady, expert guidance in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Local Search strategies, and Google Ads management. The company’s enduring success is built on a foundation of transparency, technical expertise, and a personalized approach that treats every client’s business as if it were its own."Reaching the 20-year mark is a humbling and exciting milestone," said Jeremy Skillings, President and Founder of You Can Be Found. "When I started this business, the digital landscape looked vastly different. While the tools and tactics have changed, the core mission has remained the same: to help great businesses get discovered by the people who need them. We are incredibly grateful to our clients who have trusted us with their digital presence for all these years."Headquartered in Ocean Township, New Jersey, You Can Be Found has maintained strong local roots while expanding its reach internationally. The consultancy serves a diverse portfolio of clients, ranging from local brick-and-mortar shops requiring hyper-local visibility to large enterprises needing comprehensive national SEO and PPC campaigns.A key driver of the company’s longevity has been its unwavering commitment to customer service. In a field often criticized for jargon and opacity, Skillings has prioritized clear communication and measurable ROI. This dedication to client satisfaction is reflected in the company’s stellar rating on Google Business Profile, where long-term clients frequently cite the firm’s responsiveness, integrity, and ability to deliver consistent traffic and lead generation.As You Can Be Found enters its third decade, the focus remains on leveraging the latest innovations in search marketing while adhering to the ethical practices that have ensured its clients' long-term stability. The firm continues to offer tailored consulting that demystifies digital marketing, empowering business owners to make informed decisions about their online growth.For more information about You Can Be Found and its suite of digital marketing services, please visit youcanbefound.com.About You Can Be Found You Can Be Found is a digital marketing consultancy based in Ocean Township, NJ, specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads (PPC), and Local Search marketing. Founded by Jeremy Skillings, the company provides personalized, results-driven marketing solutions to businesses in New Jersey, the United States, and worldwide. With a 20-year track record of success and a commitment to exceptional customer service, You Can Be Found helps businesses increase their online visibility and drive sustainable growth.

