Twin Cities Pain Clinic Opens New Outpatient Surgery Center in Maplewood, Expanding Access to Drug-Free Pain Care

MAPLEWOOD, MN, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Cities Pain Clinic , a regional leader in interventional chronic pain management, announced the opening of a new outpatient surgery center in Maplewood, Minnesota, expanding access to minimally invasive, drug-free pain care for patients across the northeast metro and greater Twin Cities area.The Maplewood location is the organization’s third ambulatory surgery center in the metro area and reflects Twin Cities Pain Clinic’s ongoing commitment to removing barriers to care. The clinic participates with all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, while offering convenient appointment availability so patients don’t have to wait to get the care they need.The new facility is fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and was purpose-built to support efficient, patient-centered pain treatment. The center features state-of-the-art surgical technology, modern recovery and reception areas, and an open, accessible layout designed to enhance patient comfort and clinical flow.Patients treated at the Maplewood surgery center will have access to a broad range of minimally invasive, opioid-free interventional procedures, including spinal cord stimulation, intrathecal pump implants, radiofrequency ablation, injections, structural repair procedures, and other advanced pain interventions. These approaches are designed to reduce recovery time while delivering long-lasting relief.“The opening of our Maplewood surgery center allows us to bring high-quality, compassionate pain care closer to patients who need it,” said Dr. Andrew Will, founder and Medical Director of Twin Cities Pain Clinic. “This facility reflects our mission to treat pain effectively without relying on opioids, while improving overall patient health and quality of life.”With this expansion, Twin Cities Pain Clinic continues to strengthen its role as a premier provider of interventional pain management in Minnesota, offering drug-free solutions tailored to each patient’s needs.About Twin Cities Pain ClinicFounded in 2003, Twin Cities Pain Clinic is a comprehensive pain management organization specializing in advanced, interventional treatments for chronic pain. The clinic develops customized care plans using the most effective, evidence-based therapies available.Learn more or schedule an appointment at www.twincitiespainclinic.com or call (952) 841-2345.

