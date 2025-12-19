Randall G. Knutson Named One of Minnesota’s Top 100 Attorneys for Ninth Consecutive Year

Randall Knutson

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randall G. Knutson, founding partner of Knutson + Casey law firm, has once again been selected by his peers as one of the Top 100 Attorneys in the State of Minnesota. This recognition marks the ninth consecutive year Knutson has received the distinction. Knutson has also been named a Minnesota Super Lawyer for 2025, and for the past 15 years, reflecting sustained excellence in legal practice, peer recognition, and professional achievement.

In addition to statewide honors, Knutson has earned significant local recognition for both his legal work and community involvement. He has been voted Mankato’s Best Attorney by the Mankato Free Press and has been honored as a Mankato Volunteer of the Year for his longstanding civic contributions.

“As trial lawyers at Knutson + Casey, our focus has always been on standing up for people when it matters most,” said Knutson. “I am grateful for the continued trust of my peers, clients, and the Mankato community, as we try to change the world for the better, one case at a time.”

About Knutson + Casey, PLLP

Knutson + Casey is a Minnesota-based personal injury and trial law firm with offices in Mankato and Rochester. The firm represents individuals and families in serious injury and wrongful death cases, including automobile and trucking accidents, medical negligence, defective products, and complex litigation. Known for its trial readiness, client-first approach, and community involvement, Knutson + Casey has built a reputation for achieving results while treating clients with respect and compassion.

About Randall G. Knutson

Randall G. Knutson is a veteran trial attorney with more than three decades of experience representing injured clients across Minnesota and nationwide. He is admitted to practice in Minnesota, Iowa, Texas, and before the United States Court of Federal Claims. Knutson is widely recognized for his advocacy, legal leadership, and commitment to public service.

For more information, visit www.knutsoncasey.com or https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randall_G._Knutson

