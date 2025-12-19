VeritasChain Advances Verifiable AI Governance With IEEE, IETF, and EU AI Act Research Milestones

Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems.

New IEEE and IETF submissions, EU AI Act-focused research, and the release of a practical audit scorecard strengthen third-party verification of AI systems.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain, a standards-focused organization behind the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP), has announced a series of research, standards, and tooling milestones…VeritasChain, the organization behind the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP), has announced a series of research, standards, and tooling milestones aimed at strengthening third-party verifiability and auditability of AI systems.The updates span peer-reviewed research submissions, Internet standards engagement, regulatory-focused publications, and the release of a practical audit assessment tool, reflecting a coordinated approach to AI governance across theory, standardization, and implementation.As part of its academic and standards engagement, VeritasChain has submitted new research to IEEE venues addressing cryptographic audit trails for algorithmic and AI-driven decision systems. In parallel, the organization has submitted an Internet-Draft to the IETF, positioning verifiable event logging as a reusable transparency mechanism aligned with emerging supply chain and AI integrity discussions.In addition, VeritasChain published a new research paper on Zenodo examining the evolution of AI governance under the EU AI Act , with a specific focus on Article 12 logging and record-keeping requirements.The paper is publicly available under DOI: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17982692 To extend the applicability of its framework beyond financial trading, VeritasChain has introduced the Industry Application Profile for FinancialServices (IAP-FIN), expanding the Verifiable AI Provenance (VAP) framework to cover additional financial subsectors including insurance, banking, payments, and asset management.Complementing its research and standards work, VeritasChain also released the VAP Scorecard Explorer, a practical tool designed to help auditors, regulators, and risk teams assess the auditability and verifiability of AI systems in a structured manner.Together, these developments reflect VeritasChain’s approach to AI governance: enabling verification rather than trust, and providing concrete mechanisms that allow auditors, regulators, and other third parties to independently assess AI system behavior.

