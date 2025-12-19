Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Launches Donated Website for the Holidays New Fundraising Website Design for Boys & Girls Club

BGCNF launches a new website amid a funding crisis, strengthening donor engagement and access to programs. Fisher Agency rebuilt the site to support families.

Our old website was failing,” said Paul Martinez. “Fisher Agency’s gift makes it easier for our community to support our mission and for families to quickly find needed programs and services.” — Paul Martinez, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Launches Donated Website for the Holidays Fisher Agency Donates New Website to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida During Funding CrisisThe Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida (BGCNF) has launched a newly donated website designed to strengthen donor engagement and make it easier for families to connect with its mission and services.On July 3, 2025, Paul Martinez, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, announced that critical funding was being withdrawn amid national investigations impacting the nonprofit sector. In response, Martinez issued a call to action for community and corporate partners to help sustain the organization’s mission of serving local youth and families.Fisher Agency, a Jacksonville-based website design and marketing firm with 37 years of experience, answered that call by contributing what it knows best: strategy, technology, and storytelling. The agency donated a full website redesign, elevating the organization's digital presence to a modern, intuitive platform built with donor journeys in mind—removing barriers to giving and driving increased corporate donations. The new site also improves how families and community members learn about the BGCNF mission, explore programs, locate Club sites, and access critical services.“With our old website, we knew we were on borrowed time,” said Paul Martinez, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. “This generous gift from Fisher Agency is incredibly appreciated. The new site not only makes it easier for our community to support our kids and our mission, but also helps families quickly find the programs and services they need and better understand the impact we’re making in their communities.”With 59 Club sites serving more than 5,500 youth and families across five counties, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida plays a vital role in shaping the region’s future. Few investments have a greater return than supporting the next generation.“After the Boys & Girls Club shared their funding challenges, our team unanimously agreed the most meaningful way to help was to donate our God-given talents,” said Erin Gordon , CEO of Fisher Agency and Savvy Partner. “Having worked with BGCNF before, we’ve seen firsthand how deeply they impact families across Jacksonville. This was our way of standing with them when it mattered most.”To explore the new site and support the Club’s mission during this critical time, please visit https://bgcnf.org/ to donate today.About Fisher AgencyFisher Agency is a premier, Jacksonville-based full-service marketing and website design firm dedicated to helping businesses and nonprofits grow through strategy, technology, and storytelling. With over three decades of experience, the agency specializes in creating high-impact digital experiences, including custom website design, branding, SEO, and comprehensive marketing campaigns. Under the leadership of CEO Erin Gordon, Fisher Agency combines creative excellence with a heart for the community, leveraging its talents to elevate brands and drive measurable results. For more information, visit www.fisherdesignandadvertising.com About Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast FloridaFor over 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida has played a vital role in the lives of local youth, providing a safe, positive place where children and teens can learn and grow. The organization currently serves more than 5,500 young people daily across 59 Club sites in Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Alachua, and Nassau counties. Its mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need support most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Through world-class programming in character development, education, health, the arts, and sports, the Clubs provide the guidance and support children need to navigate their futures with confidence. To learn more or to donate, visit bgcnf.org.###

