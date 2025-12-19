Celebrations to mark the 26th anniversary of the MSAR

MACAU, December 19 - The Government is holding a series of events on Saturday (20 December) so that the public in Macao can celebrate with the authorities the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

At 8am on Saturday, the Government will hold the flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square. It will be broadcast live by the television service of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). At 9.30am, a reception will be held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Also on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau is offering the public a commemorative postmarking service, at a temporary counter at Macao Post’s Senado Square headquarters. Commemorative envelopes for the anniversary will also be available for purchase, at 5 patacas each.

Additionally, to celebrate the MSAR’s 26th anniversary, and to stimulate consumer activity in the community, the MSAR Government – in collaboration with the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao and the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau – will launch a dine-in discount offer from 20 to 22 December. Consumers can – after collecting promotional coupons via designated mobile payment apps – enjoy a 30 percent discount on dine-in meals at over 500 participating restaurants across Macao when paying by electronic means.

The Macao Foundation is organising a photography exhibition to mark the MSAR’s anniversary. The exhibition is being held from 4 to 30 December at the UNESCO Centre of Macau. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge, and visitors are invited to witness, through its images, the MSAR’s remarkable development journey over the past 26 years.

Also, from 19 December to 4 January 2026, the Municipal Affairs Bureau is hosting at Avenida da Praia, Taipa, a Winter Flower Show 2025, under the theme “Fields of Purple Blossoms”. Around 30,000 pots of various purple flowers are on display, and there is a series of workshops. The show is a setting for residents and visitors to celebrate the festive season.