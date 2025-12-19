Exterior Point Home Remodeling Appoints Gary Ravinsky as Director of Sales in New Jersey

Gary Ravinsky, Director of New Jersey Sales

Exterior Point appoints Gary Ravinsky as Director of Sales to support growth, strengthen sales teams, and enhance the customer experience across New Jersey.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exterior Point Home Remodeling, a leading New Jersey–based exterior remodeling company specializing in roofing, window replacement , siding, and door installation, is proud to announce the appointment of Gary Ravinsky as Director of Sales. This leadership addition supports the company’s continued expansion and reinforces its commitment to delivering a white-glove customer experience for homeowners throughout New Jersey.Ravinsky brings a diverse and results-driven background in real estate, sales leadership, and home remodeling. He offers more than 10 years of experience in sales leadership and management consulting, along with over four years of direct experience in the home remodeling industry. His combination of strategic planning, team development, and operational execution uniquely positions him to help Exterior Point scale while maintaining consistency, transparency, and professionalism across the sales process.“What initially drew me to Exterior Point was the genuine care shown toward delivering a true white-glove experience for every customer,” said Ravinsky. “In an industry where trust and transparency truly matter, it stood out to me how deeply honesty and professionalism are embedded throughout the company—and how clearly that translates into the customer experience.”Exterior Point Home Remodeling has built a strong reputation across New Jersey for providing high-quality roof replacement, energy-efficient windows, durable siding , and premium exterior remodeling solutions. The company serves homeowners seeking long-term value, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced curb appeal, while emphasizing clear communication and dependable craftsmanship throughout every project.Ravinsky was also drawn to Exterior Point’s culture and long-term growth vision. The company emphasizes accountability, teamwork, and continuous improvement, while investing in training and development at every stage of an employee’s career. This people-first approach helps ensure that homeowners receive consistent, knowledgeable service from the initial consultation through project completion.“Exterior Point clearly values investing in its people while keeping the homeowner experience at the forefront,” Ravinsky added. “The company’s focus on building long-term relationships—both internally and with customers—aligns closely with my own philosophy for sustainable growth.”In his role as Director of Sales, Ravinsky will focus on strengthening sales operations, refining training and onboarding programs, and supporting the continued development of Exterior Point’s sales professionals. He will work closely with leadership to implement scalable systems that improve performance, accountability, and customer satisfaction as the company expands.His leadership will play a key role in supporting Exterior Point’s growth across Monmouth County, Middlesex County, and surrounding New Jersey markets, while maintaining the company’s high standards for professionalism and service. Ravinsky’s experience building high-performing teams and structured sales processes will help ensure consistency as demand continues to rise.Exterior Point is well positioned for continued growth in the New Jersey market due to strong demand for energy-efficient home improvements, exterior remodeling services, and curb appeal upgrades. Homeowners are increasingly seeking trusted local contractors who prioritize quality materials, transparent pricing, and long-term value—areas where Exterior Point continues to differentiate itself.“We’re intentional about the leaders we bring into Exterior Point,” said Stephen Meares, Founder of Exterior Point Home Remodeling. “Gary shares our values around integrity, professionalism, and long-term relationships, and we’re excited to have him help lead our sales organization.”With the addition of Gary Ravinsky as Director of Sales, Exterior Point Home Remodeling strengthens its leadership team and reinforces its mission to deliver reliable, high-quality exterior remodeling services across New Jersey. The company looks forward to continued growth while maintaining the customer-first approach that has earned it trust throughout the communities it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.