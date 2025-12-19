WHE 2025 Unveils Winners of H2 Innovation Awards, Spotlighting Technologies Poised to Lead the Global Hydrogen Ecosystem

Group photo of all winners at the H2 Innovation Awards Grand Prize winner, BTE Co., Ltd. Group photo of H2 Innovation Award Best Award winners Group photo of H2 Innovation Award Excellence Award winners Booth of BTE at WHE 2025

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizing committee of World Hydrogen Expo 2025 (WHE 2025), co-chaired by Nam-hoon Kang, Chairman of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, and Jae-hong Kim, Chairman of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance, announced the 10 final winners of the H2 Innovation Award on Thursday, December 4, coinciding with the opening of the exhibition at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.Now in its fifth year, the H2 Innovation Award is a comprehensive technology discovery and recognition program hosted and organized by the WHE Organizing Committee and co-organized by the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology and the Korea Energy Agency. The program is held annually to identify innovative technologies across the hydrogen industry and to support their expansion into global markets.The award selection process was conducted by a panel of industry experts who evaluated candidates based on innovation, technical excellence, commercial viability, and growth potential. Following this review, 10 companies advanced to the final stage across three categories—hydrogen production, storage and transport, and utilization—reflecting the full breadth of the hydrogen value chain.As a result, the Grand Prize was awarded to BTE Co., Ltd. for its hydrogen fuel cell generator “GEN100.” Category Best Awards were presented to APGREEN Co., Ltd. for its Distributed Low-Power Hydrogen Production System (APG-Series) in hydrogen production, ENERGYN Co., Ltd. for its High-Pressure Bellows Hydrogen Compressor in storage and transport, and VINSSEN Co., Ltd. for its 100 kW Marine Hydrogen Fuel Cell in hydrogen utilization.The H2 Innovation Award ceremony was held on the afternoon of December 4 at the WHE 2025 venue, attended by domestic and international industry stakeholders.Grand Prize: BTE’s GEN100 Fuel Cell GeneratorBTE’s GEN100 is a 100 kW-class modular hydrogen fuel cell power generator recognized for its superior environmental performance compared with diesel or conventional thermal power generation. Designed for mobile deployment, the system can function as an independent power source for outdoor events, construction sites, and areas with unstable grid access. A distinguishing feature is its air-purification effect, which increases with longer operating time. The system also supports capacity customization and simplified maintenance, positioning it as a practical solution for transitioning industrial power systems to clean energy.“It is highly meaningful that our fuel cell generator has been recognized as a practical solution for providing clean and stable energy where power infrastructure is limited or unstable,” said a BTE official. “Building on this award, we will expand real-world applications and contribute to accelerating the transition toward sustainable energy systems.”Best Awards Highlight Production, Infrastructure, and UtilizationIn the hydrogen production category, APGREEN’s APG-Series was recognized for its catalytic partial oxidation (C-POX)-based anhydrous hydrogen production and power-generation system. The containerized, plug-and-play solution produces hydrogen directly from city gas, LNG, or bio-LNG. It generates electricity through an integrated PEM fuel cell, requiring neither external hydrogen supply nor process water.In storage and transport, ENERGYN’s High-Pressure Bellows Hydrogen Compressor earned recognition for its oil-free hybrid compression technology, which combines the advantages of piston and diaphragm compressors. By applying the EPMS (bellows-type variable-piston-head-driven equilibrium-pressure syringe) method, the system reduces friction, improves durability, and enhances safety, localizing a critical technology for hydrogen refueling infrastructure.In hydrogen utilization, VINSSEN’s 100 kW Marine Hydrogen Fuel Cell was awarded for delivering a high-efficiency, zero-emission propulsion solution optimized for marine environments. Its modular, lightweight design ensures stable operation under vibration and saline conditions, while integration with the company’s i-PMS power management system enables real-time energy control. The system has already obtained certifications from the Korean Register (KR) and RINA of Italy, with larger-capacity models under development for global deployment.Excellence Awards and Industry SupportIn addition to the Grand Prize and Best Awards, Excellence Awards were presented to multiple companies across the hydrogen value chain, including Wintech Energy, G-Philos, and AES Tech in hydrogen production; OPmobility and Sleno in storage and transport; and KMCP in hydrogen utilization.Award-winning companies receive not only industry recognition but also tangible support, including prize money, trophies or certificates, promotional exposure within and outside the exhibition hall, and exhibition-related benefits for future participation, helping accelerate commercialization and global market entry.“Hydrogen is a key energy source for achieving carbon neutrality and a core driver of future industrial transformation,” said Nam-hoon Kang, Chairman of the WHE Organizing Committee. “Technological innovation is essential to building a sustainable hydrogen ecosystem. We hope the H2 Innovation Award continues to discover breakthrough technologies and support industry stakeholders as they strengthen and expand the global hydrogen value chain together.”World Hydrogen Expo (WHE) is one of the world’s leading hydrogen industry events, bringing together companies, policymakers, researchers, and investors from across the globe. Beginning this year, the International Hydrogen Conference and the H2 MEET exhibition have been integrated into a single event that spans both conference and exhibition formats. Covering the full hydrogen value chain—from production and storage to transport and utilization—WHE serves as a global platform for sharing innovative technologies, market strategies, and opportunities for international cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.