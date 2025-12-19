DIVINE WATER Launches Premium Purified Drinking Water with a Mission of Purity and Purpose

Pure hydration, the way nature intended it to be.

DIVINE WATER, a new premium bottled water brand, officially announces its launch, offering consumers a refreshing, pure spring water in glass bottles.

Name a common water brand that isn't in plastic? We had a hard time too.” — Krassi Popov

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIVINE WATER water was created with purpose, to offer consumers pure hydration the way nature intended it to be.Most bottled water in the USA was found to have containments such as micro plastics, chemicals, industrial waste and even pharmaceuticals (USGS study).CEO, Krassi Popov stated "we couldn't think of a common water brand that wasn't in plastic bottles, that's a problem".The company sources spring water from a protected source in New Hampshire and offers convenient home delivery all across the United States.DIVINE WATER wants to change the hydration game at the same time make it affordable.Alongside glass bottles, naturally optimal pH and trace minerals are key features for this new non-alcoholic beverage brand.The company is seeing tons of engagement on social media, website traffic and orders in just 1 week of launching.

