Peracetic Acid Market Size Worth USD 2.07 Billion by 2032: Share, Trends, Demand, Forecast & Competitive Analysis

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Peracetic Acid Market size was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.Global Peracetic Acid Market Soars: Driving Demand, Trends, Regulatory Compliance & High-Performance Disinfection Solutions WorldwideGlobal Peracetic Acid Market is witnessing robust growth and high demand trends, driven by the need for residue-free, high-performance disinfection across food & beverage, healthcare, and municipal water treatment sectors. Fueled by stringent regulatory compliance, sustainable and eco-friendly practices, and innovative technologies such as IoT/AI-enabled dosing systems and on-site PAA generation, the market is becoming increasingly dynamic. Global Peracetic Acid Market is gaining strong momentum as rising demand for packaged and processed foods, stringent food safety regulations, and superior antimicrobial performance accelerate adoption worldwide. Its residue-free disinfection, high oxidative efficacy, and strong regulatory compliance position peracetic acid as a preferred solution, driving sustained market growth, demand trends, and long-term industry expansion. Its residue-free disinfection, high oxidative efficacy, and strong regulatory compliance position peracetic acid as a preferred solution, driving sustained market growth, demand trends, and long-term industry expansion.What’s Holding Back the Global Peracetic Acid Market? Cost Barriers, Safety Challenges & Adoption GapsGlobal Peracetic Acid Market faces key restraints, including higher costs compared to conventional disinfectants, limited awareness in emerging economies, and strict handling and storage requirements. Price sensitivity, safety compliance challenges, and infrastructure limitations continue to restrict market penetration and adoption, particularly across cost-driven industries, impacting overall market share.Where Is the Global Peracetic Acid Market Headed Next? Emerging Markets, Sustainability Trends & Growth OpportunitiesGlobal Peracetic Acid Market forecast highlights compelling opportunities fueled by rapid industrialization in emerging markets, the global shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly disinfectants, and expanding food and beverage processing applications. Advancements in cost-efficient production, smart dosing technologies, and targeted awareness initiatives are unlocking new revenue opportunities, strengthening the competitive landscape, and reinforcing long-term market growth prospects.Global Peracetic Acid Market Segmentation: Leading Applications, End-User Trends & Growth ForecastGlobal Peracetic Acid Market segmentation showcases a rapidly evolving landscape across product forms, grades, applications, and end-user industries. Global Peracetic Acid Market segmentation showcases a rapidly evolving landscape across product forms, grades, applications, and end-user industries. Dominated by the disinfectant application and led by the Food & Beverage sector, the market is driven by stringent food safety regulations, superior antimicrobial performance, and regulatory compliance. Rising adoption in healthcare, water treatment, and pulp & paper underscores emerging market trends, demand growth, competitive landscape, and long-term forecast, positioning peracetic acid as a critical solution in sustainable, high-efficacy disinfection.

Key Trends Driving the Global Peracetic Acid Market: IoT Innovation, On-Site Generation & Healthcare Expansion

IoT & AI-Enabled PAA Dosing Systems: Industrial users in dairy processing, breweries, and municipal utilities are adopting smart IoT and AI-driven PAA dosing systems, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing chemical wastage, and ensuring consistent sterilization. This innovation supports sustainable, high-performance disinfection and strengthens market demand and growth trends. This innovation supports sustainable, high-performance disinfection and strengthens market demand and growth trends.On-Site Peracetic Acid Generation Units: Emerging markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are implementing modular on-site PAA generation systems, improving supply chain resilience, lowering logistics costs, and mitigating safety risks. This trend is driving market adoption, long-term growth, and competitive advantage in industrial and water treatment applications.Healthcare Expansion into Micro-Specialties: The rising demand for ultra-pure, residue-free PAA formulations in dialysis centers, dental sterilizers, and ophthalmology units is creating high-margin opportunities, accelerating adoption, and reinforcing PAA’s role in compliance-driven, high-efficacy disinfection solutions across advanced medical facilities.Recent Strategic Developments in the Global Peracetic Acid Market: Acquisitions, Advanced Formulations & Regulatory ApprovalsOn December 15, 2023, Evonik Industries AG acquired Thai Peroxide Co., Ltd., boosting its hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid (PAA) production capacity in Asia-Pacific. This strategic move enhances its ability to meet growing demand in water treatment, food safety, and healthcare applications, strengthening market leadership.On March 31, 2023, Enviro Tech showcased 15% and 22% PAA solutions for municipal wastewater disinfection, providing a sustainable, chlorine-free alternative that ensures regulatory compliance, cost efficiency, and high-efficacy disinfection.On March 11, 2025, Enviro Tech’s 15% PeraGuard AH received EPA approval for avian influenza control on poultry farms, enabling safer, high-performance disinfection, supporting biosecurity compliance, and creating new growth opportunities in agriculture and food safety.Global Peracetic Acid Market Competitive Landscape:Global Peracetic Acid Market competitive landscape is intensely dynamic and fragmented, with players ranging from integrated hydrogen peroxide manufacturers to specialized PAA formulators and regional distributors. Rising demand across food & beverage sanitation, municipal and industrial water treatment, healthcare sterilization, pulp & paper, and agriculture drives innovation, market growth, and competitive differentiation.Leading companies such as Evonik, Solvay, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical dominate by leveraging multi-plant production networks, advanced technical services, and proven process safety. Focus on regulatory compliance, high-purity stabilized formulations, turnkey dosing solutions, and validated microbiological performance strengthens market leadership, ensures reliability, and positions them at the forefront of global Peracetic Acid market growth and demand trends.Regional Insights: How Europe and North America Are Driving Global Peracetic Acid Market GrowthEurope continues to dominate the global Peracetic Acid Market, driven by stringent EU chemical safety standards, PAA Europe regulations, and sustainable industrial practices. Widely adopted across food & beverage, healthcare, water treatment, and pulp & paper, PAA’s broad-spectrum antimicrobial efficacy, eco-friendly decomposition, and regulatory compliance enhance market penetration. Alignment with the EU Green Deal further accelerates market growth, demand trends, and competitive advantage.North America holds the second-largest share in the Peracetic Acid Market, propelled by advanced food & beverage processing, healthcare sterilization, and municipal water treatment. Strong FDA and EPA regulations, widespread use of residue-free, environmentally friendly PAA formulations, and technological innovations such as IoT/AI dosing systems and on-site generation units are driving market adoption, operational efficiency, and long-term growth opportunities across industrial and healthcare sectors.Peracetic Acid Market, Key Players:North AmericaPeroxyChem LLC (United States)Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. (United States)FMC Corporation (United States)Shepherd Chemical Company (United States)Ecolab Inc. (United States)Biosan LLC (United States)AquaBond Inc. (United States)EuropeSolvay S.A. (Belgium)Evonik Industries AG (Germany)Kemira Oyj (Finland)Christeyns NV (Belgium)Promox S.p.A. (Italy)Airedale Chemical Company Ltd (United Kingdom)Lenntech B.V. (Netherlands)Asia PacificMitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan)Aditya Birla Chemicals (India)National Peroxide Ltd. (India)JINKE Company Limited (China)Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)Hebei Kangtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)Middle East & AfricaMiddle East Chemicals Company (Saudi Arabia)National Detergent Company SAOG (Oman)African Chemicals Ltd. (South Africa)Delta Chemicals (Egypt)South AmericaQuimica Anastacio S/A (Brazil)Peróxidos do Brasil Ltda (Brazil)Oxiteno S.A. (Brazil)FAQs:What is the current size and projected growth of the global Peracetic Acid Market?Ans: Global Peracetic Acid Market was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.Which regions dominate the Peracetic Acid Market?Ans: Europe leads the market due to stringent EU regulations and sustainable practices, while North America ranks second, driven by advanced food & beverage processing, healthcare sterilization, and regulatory compliance.Who are the key players in the global Peracetic Acid Market?Ans: Major market players include Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, and PeroxyChem LLC, leveraging production capacity, high-purity formulations, and compliance-driven solutions.Analyst Perspective:As a third-party observer, the global Peracetic Acid sector appears set for significant growth, fueled by increasing demand across food & beverage, healthcare, and water treatment applications. 