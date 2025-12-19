GEALAN Brings German Window Innovation to the U.S. with Official Launch in Columbus, Ohio

HEATH, OH, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEALAN, a leading European innovator in uPVC window and door systems, has officially launched its U.S. operations in February 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global growth strategy. Following its initial U.S. debut at GlassBuild America 2024, GEALAN has now opened its U.S. site — including administration, logistics, and a customer training center — in Heath, Ohio, just outside of Columbus.Backed by more than 50 years of German engineering excellence, GEALAN is introducing its high-performance European-style tilt-and-turn window systems, advanced GEALAN-acrylcolor® technology , and energy-efficient solutions to American manufacturers, builders, architects, and end customers. The expansion reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to bringing German innovation closer to local markets.“We are proud to position our proven European window brand GEALAN in the U.S. market,” said Paulius Aleksejevas, President & CEO of GEALAN Window Systems Inc. “With a strong foundation in quality, energy efficiency, and modern design, we are here to build long-term partnerships and offer American manufacturers and homeowners a new standard in performance.”While GEALAN’s profile manufacturing will remain in Germany, the Heath facility will play a central role in training and support — providing a small-scale production environment where local window manufacturers can gain hands-on experience with GEALAN’s systems.“Our strategy is built on developing, manufacturing, and delivering premium products,” added Ivica Maurović, Managing Director of GEALAN Group. “As well as providing superior service throughout the value chain — from the window manufacturer to the end customer — while maintaining operational efficiency in all processes. We believe in staying close to our customers — it’s a principle that guides everything we do, and it’s the foundation for our success in the U.S.”GEALAN Window Systems Inc.’s launch also supports its broader vision for a more sustainable built environment. The company’s product line is engineered to deliver high levels of thermal insulation, sound protection, and durability — while maintaining modern aesthetics and exceptional ease of use.With this launch, GEALAN aims to increase brand awareness, attract forward-thinking manufacturers, and introduce end customers to a new era of energy-smart window design.To learn more about GEALAN's innovative window solutions, visit our U.S. website https://gealanwindows.com/news/gealan-comes-to-america-headquartered-in-ohio/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.