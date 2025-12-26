Entermind Announces 7 Original Sins of AI Investment Report to Guide Enterprise Tech Strategy

End AI pilot failure! Download Entermind’s guide to AI transformation for business reality, advantage, and ROI.

Technology makes innovation possible. Innovation makes technology meaningful. But eventually every magical technology must become an accounting line. AI should too. This paper can help” — Prashant Kumar, CEO of Entermind

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entermind , a Data and AI consultancy, has launched a new white paper that peels the onion layer by layer on how to invest in AI, the right way. The paper is called “ 7 Original sins of AI Investment ” in a biblical reference underlining its foundational importance if businesses have to trust AI to create true advantage.An MIT Nanda report published in July 2025 sent ripples around the world, when it noted that 95% of first wave AI pilots across corporations failed to scale. As organizations around the world strive to understand how to navigate the AI disruption to build their competitive edge – both on growth as well as cost economics, the paper borrows upon the experience of its authors across hundreds of AI projects around the world to lay bare the intricate nuances of what really went wrong and how to make it right.A common underlying pattern across the seven sins emphasizes the need to think AI native – rethinking workflows from a white sheet - challenging many norms in the process. It also dwells upon the most suitable orchestration model, the catalysts, the metrics and the proprietary advantage. It highlights the need to think whole brain – compounding engineering with empathy – bringing some good old change management back in focus.Commenting on the white paper, Prashant Kumar, CEO of Entermind, who earlier served as head of data and AI for Global growth markets at Accenture, said – “The business of clients are not AI. The business of clients is their business – and any solid approach to AI transformation must start from business realities – real processes and people; customers and constraints; leverage and advantage. It would be a tragedy if the hyperbole overwhelms the hard work here. This white paper aims to rebuild that trust”As businesses across the region race to build their AI infrastructure and scale their AI pilots, CFOs across the companies seek to see the returns trajectory rather than pilot purgatory.(The white paper is available for free download on www.entermind.com

