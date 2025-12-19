B. McGuire Marketing Introduces AI Reputation Specialist to Expand AI-Forward Reputation Management for Small Businesses

New AI worker automates review responses and delivers conversational insights to reduce manual effort and improve consistency

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B. McGuire Marketing today announced the release of the AI Reputation Specialist, a new AI worker included with its Reputation Manager Premium offering. The AI Reputation Specialist is designed to help small businesses manage online reviews more efficiently by automating responses and transforming customer feedback into clear, actionable insights.The addition reflects B. McGuire Marketing’s broader AI-forward approach: providing small businesses with affordable, easy-to-use tools that leverage artificial intelligence to reduce manual work while improving visibility, consistency, and decision-making.Reputation Manager Premium already enables businesses to monitor reviews from dozens of platforms, respond from a single dashboard, and gather new reviews through automated requests. With the introduction of the AI Reputation Specialist, the platform moves from passive monitoring to active assistance.The AI Reputation Specialist automatically responds to Google and Facebook reviews using customizable rules defined by each business. Owners can specify tone, style, and guardrails to ensure responses remain aligned with their brand. This allows businesses to acknowledge every review in a timely manner without needing to manually manage daily review activity.In addition to automated responses, the AI Reputation Specialist introduces a conversational interface that allows business owners to interact directly with their review and Net Promoter Score (NPS) data. Through simple chat-based queries, users can identify emerging sentiment trends, understand recurring customer feedback themes, and receive recommendations related to reputation and local visibility—without sorting through reports or dashboards.According to B. McGuire Marketing, the goal is not to replace business owners’ judgment, but to support it. The AI worker is designed to handle repetitive tasks and surface insights while keeping businesses in full control of messaging, strategy, and customer engagement.The AI Reputation Specialist is included at no additional cost within Reputation Manager Premium and is particularly relevant for time-constrained, service-based small businesses such as home services, healthcare practices, salons, and real estate professionals, where online reviews directly influence customer trust and local search performance.This release continues B. McGuire Marketing’s investment in practical AI tools that fit naturally into small business workflows. Rather than requiring technical expertise or enterprise-level budgets, the company focuses on making AI accessible, understandable, and useful for everyday business operations.About B. McGuire MarketingB. McGuire Marketing ( https://bmcguiremarketing.com ) is a digital marketing agency focused on helping small businesses improve visibility, engagement, and growth through practical, affordable marketing tools and services. With an AI-forward approach, the company blends automation, artificial intelligence, and human expertise to simplify marketing and reputation management for growing businesses.

