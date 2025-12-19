ICLEI brings the voice of cities and regions to United Nations Habitat Assembly

As the world navigates overlapping environmental crises and geopolitical tensions, one message is becoming increasingly clear: Sustainable urban development cannot be separated from the climate and biodiversity agendas. This was the core message brought forward by ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability during the resumed second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly (UNHA 2.2), held in Nairobi on 29–30 May 2025.

Officially convened only every four years, the UN-Habitat Assembly is the highest global decision-making body on sustainable urbanization and human settlements. This edition marked a critical moment for the adoption of a new strategic plan. Following extensive negotiations, Member States endorsed a framework with stronger references to urban sustainability, climate, and nature than ever before. For ICLEI and the Local Governments and Municipal Authorities (LGMA) Constituency, the session reaffirmed a global truth: No urban development can succeed without respecting planetary boundaries.

UN Habitat Assembly. Credit: UN Habitat.

Dedicated space for cities, regions and urbanization at COP30

On 29 May, ICLEI’s Secretary General Gino Van Begin joined the UN-Habitat climate press briefing, where he offered a preview of what’s to come in the lead-up to COP30. At the event, he announced the preliminary launch of the COP30 Cities and Regions Hub, a joint initiative by ICLEI, UN-Habitat, and Brazil’s Ministry of Cities.

The Hub will serve as a central platform to bridge the COP30 Local Leaders Summit, taking place in Rio de Janeiro on 4–5 November, with the COP30 negotiations in Belém just days later. Drawing from ICLEI’s experience with Multilevel Action and Urbanization Pavilions since COP26, this space will give local and regional governments the visibility and access they need to help shape global climate policy.

“This inclusive space will set the global stage for high-impact exchange, advocacy, and visibility of local and regional climate action,” said Van Begin. “It will inform the Parties on multilevel climate efforts within the negotiation zone and bring to COP30 the outcomes of a year-long effort”.

Gino Van Begin addressing the UN Habitat Assembly. Credit: UN Habitat.

As confirmed by UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach, the Hub will also link to the fourth Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change at COP30, co-convened by UN-Habitat and the Government of Brazil. These coordinated efforts will anchor local leadership firmly within the multilateral process.

Mutirão and the spirit of collective action

The concept of mutirão, embraced by the Brazilian COP30 Presidency, has become a defining theme of the year. Rooted in indigenous knowledge, mutirão refers to a collective task where people work together toward a common goal. This framing was well reflected throughout the Nairobi meetings.

“In a time of fragile multilateralism, it is essential to deliver integrated, holistic, and ambitious climate action as a positive, collective response to the challenges of a fragmenting world,” said Van Begin.

Mobilizing local voices for climate action

2025 is a turning point. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are being revised and updated, and the new round – referred to as NDC 3.0 – must reflect not just ambition but implementation. According to ICLEI’s Secretary General, this means building on the outcomes of past COPs and mobilizing action before, during, and after COP30.

“Success at COP30 depends on mobilization at home now,” said Van Begin. “All countries, especially those committed under the CHAMP initiative, shall formulate and adopt their national climate plans with strong multilevel collaboration”.

ICLEI is supporting this process by encouraging local and regional governments worldwide to convene their own Town Hall COPs, inclusive national dialogues designed to shape community-led, transformation-oriented climate action. Early examples have already emerged from cities across Australia, Brazil, Malaysia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye and the United States.

ICLEI is also calling on UN-Habitat and pioneering national governments to organize national editions of Urban and Climate Ministerials. These gatherings could feed directly into the fourth Ministerial Meeting in Belém and strengthen the urban dimensions of the Paris Agreement.

In addition, Van Begin held a bilateral meeting with YB Nga Kor Ming, Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government and newly elected President of the UN-Habitat Assembly for the 2025–2027 term. The discussion focused on strengthening collaboration ahead of COP30, with particular emphasis on the ASEAN Mayors Forum and Kuala Lumpur’s Town Hall COP as cornerstones of regional engagement. The meeting reaffirmed Malaysia’s leadership in amplifying local government voices across Southeast Asia and highlighted the country’s active role in advancing multilevel action in the COP30 process.

In the center, Gino Van Begin and YB Nga Kor Ming pose for a photo after their meeting.

Scaling partnerships for implementation

The Nairobi session also highlighted the revitalized Greener Cities Partnership between UN-Habitat and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Announced by UNEP’s Climate Director Martin Krause, the renewed partnership will focus on three priorities: Low-emission, resilient and affordable buildings and neighbourhoods; resilient infrastructure and access to basic services; and biodiverse, inclusive urban planning and design.

These areas directly support the work of cities to tackle the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. ICLEI welcomed this renewed commitment as another sign that the urban-climate-environment nexus is finally receiving the global attention it requires.

During his time in Nairobi, Van Begin also participated in the preparatory meeting of the Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Multisectoral and Multilevel Climate Action, a growing alliance supporting continuity between COP presidencies. He also held a bilateral with UNEP’s Cities Unit to align future work streams.

From Nairobi to Bonn and Belém

Outcomes from Nairobi will feed into the UNFCCC negotiations at SB62 in Bonn, Germany, where ICLEI and the Federal City of Bonn will convene the Daring Cities 2025 Bonn Dialogues from 16-18 June. These mid-year dialogues will provide an opportunity to reflect on progress and align local action with global processes ahead of COP30.

As COP30 approaches, ICLEI’s message remains clear: No implementation without localization, and no sustainability without cities and regions. From Nairobi to Belém, ICLEI continues to bridge the global sustainability and urban agendas – turning words into action and strategy into systems change.

For more information on UN-Habitat’s resumed second session, see their press release here.