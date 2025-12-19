Holiday Reception at the Embassy of Slovenia in Copenhagen

SLOVENIA, December 19 - Ambassador Mihael Zupančič and Mrs Andrea Zupančič hosted a traditional holiday reception for members of the Slovenian community living in Denmark. The event provided an opportunity for Slovenians to come together, exchange greetings, and celebrate their shared heritage in a welcoming and relaxed setting. Guests were treated to a selection of traditional Slovenian culinary specialities, including Slovenian smoked ham, Prekmurska gibanica, and carefully selected Slovenian wines, which added a distinct taste of home to the celebration.

The reception brought together members of the Slovenian community of all generations, from long-standing residents to younger families and students, all of whom contributed to the warm and friendly atmosphere. The gathering was opened by students of the Royal Danish Academy of Music – Veronika Pervan, Brina Vukovič, Igor Muset, Marcel Slakonja – who delighted the audience with a performance of traditional Slovenian songs. Their melodies accompanied the event throughout the evening and added a special cultural touch to the celebration.

Such gatherings play an important role in strengthening the bonds among Slovenians living abroad, reinforcing their connection with the homeland, and keeping cherished traditions close at heart. They showcase the warmth and resilience of the Slovenian community, even when far from home.

It was a genuine pleasure for Ambassador Mihael Zupančič and Mrs Andrea Zupančič to share these holiday moments with the Slovenian community across the Nordic region, and they look forward to many more opportunities to do so in the year ahead.

Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Copenhagen extends its warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a bright, joyful New Year.