Six in ten AI users would trust chatbots to choose their Christmas gifts

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six in ten people who use AI at least once a week say they would trust tools like ChatGPT to help choose Christmas gifts for their family this year, according to new research from Wordsmith AI The study of 2,005 nationally representative Brits who use AI at least once a week suggests that a growing number of people may be weaving AI into their Christmas routines. For many younger adults, outsourcing gift selection is becoming the norm, with three quarters (74%) of 25-34 year olds admitting they trust AI to pick presents for loved ones, compared with just 35% of over-55s.The findings also suggest that AI is used increasingly for holiday planning – something many families begin during the Christmas break. Six in ten (60%) regular users say they would trust AI to plan their next trip, suggesting that festive downtime may see many people turning to chatbots for help with 2026 getaways.And as the Christmas period often prompts people to think about how they want to improve their health in the new year, three quarters of respondents (76%) say they would trust AI to produce a personal fitness plan for them. This suggests a wave of consumers may be turning to chatbots in January for gym routines, running programmes or guidance on how to be healthier in the New Year.The festive season also has a reputation for triggering relationship strain, so with six in ten respondents (60%) admitting they would trust AI to draft a breakup message for them, the research also highlights how many people may be using technology to navigate emotionally difficult conversations.Ross McNairn, CEO at Wordsmith AI, said: “Less than five years ago, the idea that AI could be used by millions of us for Christmas present inspiration would have been hard to imagine. It just shows how far this technology has come in a short time.“Whether you’re stuck for gift ideas, planning next year’s holiday or looking for inspiration for New Year fitness goals, using AI creatively to make the festive season easier, quicker and even more fun can be harmless – if handled correctly.“It is important to remember that AI is not designed to replace human judgement entirely. It can absolutely help you build a fitness plan, but it shouldn’t be the thing diagnosing a health problem. It can give you a starting point for money decisions, but it should never be the only voice you listen to when your finances are on the line. And even when the stakes feel low, like picking a Christmas gift, users should still pause, sense check the answers and make sure what AI suggests actually feels right for them.“I’d encourage people to enjoy what AI can do, explore its ideas, use it to spark creativity, but keep a hand on the wheel when it comes to decisions that genuinely matter.”

