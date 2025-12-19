Operating Room Equipment Market set for steady growth to USD 42.7 billion by 2031, led by North America 36% Market share

Operating Room Equipment Market grows with rising surgeries, minimally invasive demand, digital OR adoption, imaging upgrades, and hospital modernization.

Innovation is pushing ORs toward smarter, connected ecosystems; players combining robotics, data, and workflow efficiency will gain advantage as hospitals prioritize precision and safety.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Operating Room Equipment Market reached USD 30.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 42.7 billion by 2031. The Global Operating Room Equipment Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031, according to DataM Intelligence report.Market growth is driven by the rising volume of surgical procedures, increasing demand for advanced minimally invasive surgeries, and growing investments in hospital infrastructure modernization. Additionally, technological advancements in integrated OR systems, surgical visualization, anesthesia devices, and patient monitoring technologies, along with increasing healthcare expenditure and improved access to surgical care, are further supporting market expansion.Get a Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/operating-room-equipment-market United States: Key Industry Developments:-▫ October 2025: Getinge expanded its U.S. portfolio with the Maquet Corin operating table launch, featuring advanced patient positioning for complex surgeries and integrated imaging compatibility to enhance precision in orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures.▫ September 2025: Stryker Corporation introduced next-gen integrated OR lighting systems with AI-optimized brightness controls, reducing surgeon eye strain by 25% and supporting hybrid operating environments for minimally invasive interventions.▫ August 2025: Philips Healthcare received FDA clearance for its Azurion 7 OR integration platform upgrade, enabling seamless data sharing across imaging and monitoring devices to streamline workflows in high-volume cardiac and vascular suites.Asia Pacific /Japan: Key Industry Developments▫ October 2025: Olympus Corporation launched the VISERA ELITE III imaging platform tailored for Japanese ORs, offering 4K resolution and NBI technology for improved visualization in endoscopic surgeries amid rising minimally invasive procedure demands.▫ September 2025: Terumo Corporation unveiled a new surgical table with robotic-assisted height adjustment, compliant with Japan's PMDA standards, boosting efficiency in aging population-driven orthopedic operations.▫ August 2025: Toshiba Medical Systems (Canon) rolled out advanced OR integration software with real-time AI analytics for equipment utilization, supporting Japan's smart hospital initiatives and reducing setup times by 20%.Key FDA Approvals(2025):-▫ Medtronic received FDA clearance on December 3 for the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system, enabling urologic procedures like prostatectomy and nephrectomy in integrated operating rooms. LEM Surgical gained 510(k) clearance in April for the Dynamis Robotic Surgical System, a multi-arm platform for spine surgeries with real-time imaging and navigation. Dilon Technologies secured approval on December 15 for MarginProbe 2, an intraoperative margin assessment device reducing repeat breast cancer surgeries.Market Segmentation Analysis:-By Product TypeAnesthesia machines lead with approximately 44% share in 2024-2025, driven by their essential role in patient safety and procedural monitoring.Surgical imaging systems and OR lights/booms follow at 24%, fueled by demand for real-time guidance in hybrid and minimally invasive surgeries.Other segments like operating tables, electrosurgical devices, and endoscopes hold the balance, with imaging poised for fastest growth at 11%+ CAGR.By End-UserHospitals dominate with 62% share in 2025, as primary sites for complex procedures and advanced infrastructure.Ambulatory surgical centers and outpatient facilities capture the rest, growing rapidly due to minimally invasive trends and cost efficiencies.By ApplicationGeneral and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) segments prevail, though exact shares vary; ortho/spine and cardio applications contribute notably in specialty areas.Hybrid ORs emerge fastest for integrated imaging-intervention needs, reducing patient transfers in emergencies.Purchase this report before year-end and unlock an exclusive 30% discount: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=operating-room-equipment-market (Purchase 2 or more Reports and get 50% Discount)Growth Drivers:-Rising surgical volume globally – driven by population growth, trauma cases, accident injuries, orthopedic procedures, and increasing elective surgeries.Growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases – particularly cardiovascular, cancer, neurological, pulmonary, and gastrointestinal disorders, leading to more surgical interventions.Aging population – higher incidence of age-related conditions requiring surgery boosts demand for advanced OR infrastructure.Technological advancements in OR systems – integration of AI, robotics, image-guided systems, minimally invasive surgery tools, advanced anesthesia devices, and hybrid OR setups.Shift toward minimally invasive & robotic surgeries – increasing adoption of laparoscopic, robotic, and navigation-assisted procedures drives demand for precision OR equipment.Focus on patient safety & surgical efficiency – demand for infection control systems, advanced lighting, monitoring, sterilization equipment, and ergonomic OR designs.Hospital modernization & infrastructure investments – expansion of multispecialty hospitals, surgical centers, and smart hospitals, especially in emerging economies.Government initiatives and healthcare spending growth – supportive policies, reimbursement improvements, and public–private investments.Rise in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) – need for compact, efficient, and high-performance equipment for day-care surgeries.Post-pandemic backlog clearance – increasing surgical procedure recovery rates after COVID-19 delays continues to contribute to market demand.Regional Insights:-North America commands the largest share of the Operating Room Equipment Market, estimated at around 36% in recent assessments, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, substantial R&D investments, and favorable reimbursement policies in the US and Canada.Europe follows as the second-largest region, benefiting from stringent medical device regulations, rising adoption in countries like Germany, France, and the UK, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, though exact shares vary by report amid steady market maturation.Asia Pacific ranks third in market share, yet exhibits the fastest growth potential with high CAGRs in nations such as China, India, and Japan, fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing chronic disease prevalence, government investments, and medical tourism.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/operating-room-equipment-market Key Players:-Key players include Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Maquet Holding, Karl Storz, STERIS, Drägerwerk AG, and Mizuho Corporation.Key Highlights (Top 5 Key Players):Philips Healthcare leads in intraoperative imaging and integrated solutions for hybrid ORs, offering image-guided therapy systems that enhance surgical precision and efficiency worldwide.Medtronic excels in advanced surgical devices, including minimally invasive tools and OR integration systems, driving innovation through R&D for better patient outcomes in global markets.Getinge AB specializes in OR tables, ceiling equipment, and laminar airflow systems, partnering for hybrid ORs to improve workflow and infection control in hospitals.Stryker dominates with integrated OR video systems, surgical tables, and robotic-assisted technologies, holding strong US market share through cutting-edge equipment innovations.STERIS provides sterilization, lighting, and integration solutions for ORs, focusing on safety and efficiency, with a key role in video and equipment markets across regions.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Conclusion:-The Operating Room Equipment Market continues to expand, driven by rising surgical volumes, aging populations, and adoption of advanced technologies such as minimally invasive platforms, digital integration, and robotics. Investments in infection control, efficiency, and patient outcomes will sustain growth, though high capital costs and integration challenges remain over time.Related Reports:-1. Mammography Market 2. Molecular Breast Imaging Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.