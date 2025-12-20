Vcura Announces Indiegogo Availability of Luma Therapy Mask, a Clinically Inspired Light Therapy Device

Vcura - clinical aesthetics and skincare innovation The Vcura Luma Therapy Mask presented in a clinical skincare environment

NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vcura, a European brand rooted in clinical aesthetics and advanced skin science, today announces the availability of the Vcura Luma Therapy Mask through Indiegogo. The device is the result of Vcura’s long-standing clinical focus on light-based therapies and represents an early step in bringing professionally inspired skincare technology to home users worldwide.Vcura was established with a clear mission: to develop beauty and wellness solutions grounded in clinical experience and scientific understanding rather than short-term trends. From its early clinical practice, the brand’s core treatment programs have been built around light-based therapies, including Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT), also known as soft laser therapy, widely used in professional settings to support skin regeneration, inflammation management, and tissue stimulation.Through years of hands-on clinical work, the Vcura team applied light therapy protocols while working with clients experiencing acne, visible skin aging, sensitivity, and uneven skin tone. This experience allowed practitioners to better understand how different wavelengths interact with skin over time and how light-based approaches can be integrated into structured skincare programs.While light therapy is well established in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, access to such technologies has traditionally been limited to clinics and professional environments. At the same time, many consumer devices lack the design logic or consistency found in professional systems. Vcura identified an opportunity to translate its clinical experience into a product designed for everyday use while maintaining a conservative, safety-first approach.The Vcura Luma Therapy Mask was developed as a wearable LED light therapy device inspired by these clinical protocols. Designed for at-home use, the mask integrates multiple LED wavelengths selected based on their established use in professional skincare settings. The product was developed and refined in a clinical environment, with attention given to usability, comfort, and consistency.The Indiegogo availability marks an important milestone for Vcura as it prepares for broader international distribution. By launching through a crowdfunding platform, the company aims to engage early supporters, gather market feedback, and build long-term relationships with users who value transparency and clinically informed product development.“This stage of the launch is about introducing who we are and how we work,” said a Vcura spokesperson. “Our background is clinical, and our approach is deliberate. The Luma Therapy Mask reflects years of professional experience with light-based therapies, adapted thoughtfully for home use.”The foundation release serves as an initial public introduction of the product and the company’s philosophy, ahead of further announcements planned in early 2025.AvailabilityThe Vcura Luma Therapy Mask is currently available through Indiegogo for a limited time.For more information, please visit the official Indiegogo campaign page.

Mr Mario Ferreira CEO of Vcura Portugal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.