Dubai becomes the global headquarters of food trade as Gulfood 2026 delivers 100% more scale, suppliers and innovation

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food and beverage industry is entering an era of change, powered by the convergence of health, technology, sustainability, transparent sourcing and AI-enabled performance. With the global food & beverages market projected to hit $11.37 trillion by 2030, combined with the MENA region recording the world’s fastest F&B growth rate, businesses are seeking platforms that provide scale and cross-border opportunity.At the centre stands Dubai, the world’s most connected trade hubs and a powerhouse for logistics, innovation and future-driven food systems. Against this backdrop, Gulfood 2026 emerges as the first and biggest sourcing event of the year, expanding across two mega-venues and opening a limitless landscape of opportunity, discovery and participation for the entire global food universe.Gulfood 2026 will accelerate outsized scale to seize macro-trend advantage, with 8,500+ exhibitors, 1.5 million+ products and participation from 195 countries. This edition is set to transform Dubai into the global headquarters of a connected, intelligent food economy. It will host multiple strategic Government and industry alliances including Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) India, Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Business France, Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, Dubai Holding, ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, Meat & Livestock Australia, National Aquaculture Group (NAQUA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with major powerhouses Americana, Barakat, BRF, Camelicious, Fresh Del Monte, Fage, JBS, Maersk, Monin and Oatly, as well as investors, unicorns and a dynamic mix of buyers, distributors, wholesalers and innovative startups.Mark Napier, Vice President Exhibitions Department, Dubai World Trade Centre, stated: “Gulfood 2026 opens the global F&B calendar as the first and most influential sourcing event of the year setting the industry’s strategic direction. As the first major international event to activate the Dubai Exhibition Centre and Dubai World Trade Centre, we are delivering unprecedented scale and visibility. Expanding its reach across new sectors, Gulfood becomes the only truly complete platform for the entire F&B ecosystem. We look forward to welcoming forward-thinking partners, igniting a new era for the industry.”Two Mega Venues, One Global Food UniverseFor the first time in global food trade history, a sourcing event will run at full scale across Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai, expanding the show to 240,000 sqm and delivering the largest F&B trade footprint ever assembled.This edition will feature new exhibiting nations, including: Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kurdistan Region, Luxembourg, Maldives, Qatar, Rwanda, Slovakia, Sweden and Uganda. Meanwhile, some of Gulfood’s most influential pavilions, Egypt, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Türkiye and the USA will expand to their biggest footprints to date. New exhibitors will come globally and every sector of the food ecosystem, including Choco, Bustanica, Farm Frites, MSC, Ostrich Oasis and RANA.Dubai Defines a New Global Model for Food TradeDubai World Trade Centre will be home to high-growth sectors, retail powerhouses and startup innovation, across Beverages, Dairy, Fats & Oils, Meat & Poultry, Power Brands and two new sectors for 2026, Seafood and Gulfood Startups, reflecting the explosive expansion of the global F&B startup ecosystem.Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai will feature the world’s most innovative and impactful national pavilions, bulk commodity trade, strategic government delegations, procurement hubs and high-level global dialogue. It is also home to major categories, including Extended National Pavilions, Rice, Pulses & Grains, World Food and three new sectors, Gulfood Fresh, Gulfood Grocery Trade and Gulfood Logistics.Anchored by the global dialogue shaping economic, regulatory and trade frameworks, DEC will set the stage for the Gulfood World Economy Summit, an exclusive event convening CEOs, policymakers, investors, visionaries, leading scientists, academics and leaders, as well as those with the impetus to reengineer the world food economy.India: the Official Country Partner for Gulfood 2026With its F&B market projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 per cent through 2028, India enters Gulfood 2026 as the Official Country Partner, delivering its largest-ever presence with 600+ exhibitors and a powerful showcase of the world’s most dynamic food production economy. Leading exhibitors will be in attendance, including Amul, Everest, MDH, Mother Dairy, Rasna and many more.For more information and to register at early bird prices, visit: www.gulfood.com

