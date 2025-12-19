Everybody Bonks: Animated Band’s Holiday Song Turns a Simple Tradition Into a Viral, Feel-Good Movement

Residents of The Madison Senior Living in Kansas City enjoyed bonking each other with wrapping paper tubes during a visit from The BeBoppers where they danced along to The Bonk Song. DJ Randy Miller of National Defense Network radio gets bonked by The BeBoppers creator Julie Riga Rossi during an interview about The Bonk Song at SoundWorks Studios in Kansas City, Julie Riga Rossi, left, and Whistle Stop Coffee owner Adam Arnold, right, bonk each other with wrapping paper tubes during a visit for The Bonk Song and dance challenge. Whistle Stop Coffee is one of several businesses joining in on The Bonk Song challeng

From senior living communities to social media feeds, ‘The Bonk Song’ is spreading wrapping paper tube fun across generations.

Watching people light up the moment they grab a wrapping paper tube and start slinging it around is pure joy. If we can bring a little light into the world, that’s something we can all be proud of.” — Julie Riga Rossi

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a playful, Kansas City–created Christmas song has quickly grown into a viral holiday movement bringing joy, nostalgia, and intergenerational connection to communities across the metro — and far beyond.

The Bonk Song, released by animated band The BeBoppers, has surpassed 50,000 plays this week, with rapidly increasing use across TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook, and YouTube Shorts. Creators, families, seniors, radio stations and even businesses from around the world are joining in — sharing videos of The Bonk Dance and playful wrapping-paper-tube “bonking” moments that feel equal parts silly, nostalgic, and heartwarming.

The BeBoppers were created by Julie Riga Rossi, a Kansas City local and U.S. military veteran, and Joe Bristow, also of Kansas City. Together, they co-founded Get on Your Feet Records and brought to life an animated band inspired by family, music, dancing, and the magic of Christmas. The project is set to become the subject of a future animated holiday movie — fittingly rooted in Kansas City, and long known as the home of Christmas storytelling.

The animated band features Grandma Carol on electric guitar (played by Rossi), Grandpa Harold on drums (Bristow), and Old Sam on upright bass. Their story centers on Grandpa Harold, a former USO band musician whose lifelong dream was to hear his music played on the radio — a dream ultimately fulfilled through his granddaughter Charlie, a radio DJ who shares his song with the world during a Christmas special.

That song, The Bonk Song, draws inspiration from a globally familiar holiday tradition: playfully bonking or sword-fighting with wrapping paper tubes. The result is a family-friendly anthem that taps into shared childhood memories — and it’s resonating across generations.

That spirit came to life in a powerful way this week, when Rossi and Bristow — affectionately known to fans as Grandma and Grandpa — hosted a holiday Bonk Dance party at The Madison Senior Living in Kansas City. More than 20 independent living residents joined in, laughing, dancing, and enthusiastically bonking along. Wrapping-paper-tube sword fights broke out, smiles filled the room, and for a moment, it felt like everyone was a kid again.

“It brought so much joy and nostalgia,” Rossi said. “Watching the residents light up, laugh, and dance together reminded us exactly why we created this — music and movement have the power to instantly connect people.”

Beyond The Madison, the Bonk Song craze is spreading throughout the Kansas City community. Local businesses such as Whistle Stop Coffee, The Purple Hippopotamus, and Smoke Brewery Co, in Lee’s Summit have joined in, Kansas City based Radio DJ Randy Miller has been bonked, and a growing wave of regional and national creators are producing Bonk Song content across social media platforms.

The song’s reach is also expanding nationally through military audiences. Rossi recently appeared on National Defense Network and Armed Forces Radio, where The Bonk Song is airing across hundreds of U.S. military bases worldwide — extending its message of lighthearted holiday cheer to service members and their families. The song is also featured on Christmas Songs Radio, reaching thousands of listeners who tune in daily for nonstop holiday music and seasonal cheer.

An accompanying online dance challenge has further fueled participation, with submissions pouring in from kids, parents, seniors, influencers, and even pets — all putting their own spin on the Bonk Dance and holiday bonking tradition, using #TheBonkSong to get in on the fun.

At its core, The BeBoppers’ viral rise isn’t just about a song — it’s about shared joy.

“This has turned into something bigger than we ever imagined,” Bristow said. “It’s about laughter, connection, and remembering how to have fun together, no matter your age.”

With Kansas City at the heart of it all, The Bonk Song continues to spread holiday cheer — one bonk, one dance, and one smile at a time.

“Grab a tube and jump on in,” Rossi said, channeling her signature Granny C energy. “The Bonk Song taps into a feeling — a habit, a tradition we all know. Watching people light up the moment they grab a wrapping paper tube and start slinging it around is pure joy. If we can bring a little light into the world, that’s something we can all be proud of.”

For more information or to join in on the fun visit thebeboppers.com. The Bonk Song creator contest deadline is December 22nd.

Everbody Bonks: The BeBoppers create joy with The Bonk Song at The Madison Senior Living

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.