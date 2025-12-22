CTW Cayman Announces Official Release of G123 Browser Game The game is available exclusively on the G123 platform and can be played directly through a web browser on smartphones, tablets, and PCs, without requiring any downloads. Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

“The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible. Orichalcum Soul”

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Cayman announces that its subsidiary, CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), has officially released a new browser-based game on the G123 platform titled “The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible. Orichalcum Soul .”The title is an RPG adaptation of the anime series “The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible.” The game follows the story of Rick, who undergoes intensive training under the legendary party “Orichalcum Fist” and competes in the King of Fists Tournament.The game features tap-based combat mechanics, character progression through skill and equipment enhancement, and animated battle sequences inspired by scenes from the original anime series.Additional details about the game and ongoing updates are available on the official website:To mark the official release, several in-game events are currently available, including limited-time missions and login-based rewards. These campaigns are intended to support early gameplay progression following launch.The game is available exclusively on the G123 platform and can be played directly through a web browser on smartphones, tablets, and PCs, without requiring any downloads. The title also includes idle gameplay elements, allowing for flexible play styles across different devices.■ Basic Game InfoGame title: The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible. Orichalcum SoulGenre: RPGPrice: Free-to-play (with optional in-game purchases)■ What is 'The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible.'?In a world where most adventurers start in their teens, Rick Gladiatol—who started aiming to become one only after turning 30 while working as a guild clerk—has spent days undergoing grueling training from the members of the legendary party 'Orichalcum Fist', the strongest adventurers on the continent. Thanks to this, his battle powers are S-rank despite being ranked F as a newbie!This fun action comedy follows a protagonist in his thirties who continues to chase his dream and, without even realizing it, has been trained to the point where he can effortlessly crush enemies one after another!Official site: https://shinmaiossan-anime.com/ Official X: https://x.com/shinmaiossan ■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high-quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browsers, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I’m a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen’s Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ©Kiraku Kishima, HOBBY JAPAN/2024 The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Project©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

