Forensic Accountant Alan I. Blass of AIB Forensics Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people think of accountants, they imagine quiet offices, endless spreadsheets, and the comforting monotony of tax season. Alan I. Blass, CPA, CFE, founder of AIB Forensics, shatters that stereotype with a career that reads as much like a detective story. With more than four decades as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner, Mr. Blass has become one of the most knowledgeable and experienced go-to Experts for attorneys and government agencies who need to unravel complex financial mysteries in the courtroom.

The Forensic Accountant’s Journey: From Government Grit to Courtroom Drama

Alan’s entry into the world of forensic accounting was sparked not by a passion for audits, but by a love for baseball statistics and a visit from a speaker at the Federal Inspector General’s office while he was still in college. “I always loved math and numbers, but I never imagined my future in audits and taxes. When I learned that accounting skills could be used for financial investigations, everything changed,” shares Blass.

He spent his first 15 years in public service, first with the US Department of Education Office of the Inspector General and then as Deputy Chief Auditor for the New York City Department of Investigation during the tumultuous, scandal-ridden 1980s. “They threw us into the deep water. I was only 30 years old and found myself testifying against organized crime families. high-level NYC officials and corrupt contractors, going undercover, and even taking bribes as part of sting operations, always with a paddy wagon waiting around the corner,” Mr. Blass recalls. His experiences in government gave him a front-row seat to the mechanics of fraud and the importance of integrity in financial investigations.

From the Streets of New York to the Boardrooms of Corporate America

Mr. Blass’s expertise soon caught the attention of Jules Kroll, widely considered the godfather of corporate investigations. At Kroll Associates, Blass helped pioneer the now-thriving field of corporate forensic accounting, combining accounting and investigative skills with the polish needed to address clients in the corporate world. “We already had the skill; Kroll taught us how to best present ourselves in the corporate world and charge real billable rates,” shares Blass.

His career in private practice included stints at leading accounting firms before he carved out his own path. “Real forensic accounting doesn’t fit the mold of traditional audit and tax practices. In litigation, all cases have a beginning, middle and end. So, you constantly have to network and market for new clients. Audit and Tax professionals have the benefit of any annual client requirements. Also, the skills sets and mental attitude and approach are vastly different. Forensic Accountants assemble evidence to prove a crime with intent or inappropriate revenues or expense, never knowing exactly what you will uncover and the related time and cost. Conversely, Audit and Tax professionals report on the past, with client relationship and rigid cost considerations,” he notes.

Expert Witness, Storyteller, and Advocate for the Next Generation

For the past 18 years, Mr. Blass has helmed AIB Forensics, splitting his time between New York and South Florida, where he works closely with attorneys organizing evidence for trial. “Forensic means preparing evidence for court. Today, thanks to technology, we can analyze years of bank, credit card, and investment statements in just days or even hours, rather than months,” he explains.

Blass’s role as an Expert witness has taken him into some of the nation’s most dramatic legal battles. He has faced tough cross examinations by attorneys who understand accounting and even found himself testifying on national television against organized crime. “You live by the sword, you die by the sword. If you’re a plaintiff, you had better not cheat or underreport on your income taxes because forensic accountants will find it,” he quips.

Beyond the courtroom, Alan is passionate about sharing his knowledge. He’s served as president of he New York City, and Miami chapters of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), where he launched scholarship programs and organized high-profile events featuring famous speakers, including Frank Abagnale, whose criminal exploits inspired “Catch Me If You Can, as well as Andrew Fastow of Enron infamy.”

He also opened a brand-new chapter of the ACFE in Palm Beach County, where he currently serves as President Emeritus.

Staying Sharp, Staying Social, and Staying Ahead

Now based in Palm Beach County’s Valencia community, Alan continues to balance a rigorous professional schedule with a vibrant social life. “Even if you sleep nine hours a night, that still leaves you more than 100 hours a week to do something worthwhile,” he says. He splits his time between enjoying his 10 grandchildren in Israel, Florida and New York, a myriad of professional and social activities, regular networking with other experts and attending industry events with groups like The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and ProVisors.

Mr. Blass remains committed to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. “Some people think you can just say anything as an Expert witness because your client is paying you. But your reputation is your currency. Judges and juries know who is credible and who isn’t.”

About AIB Forensics

AIB Forensics specializes in forensic accounting and fraud examination for attorneys, government entities, and corporations. With expertise including fraud detection, financial investigations, damage calculations, and following the money and expert witness testimony, founder Alan Blass uses decades of experience to deliver clear, credible and convincing Expert Witness Testimony in the most complex financial cases.

Close Up Radio recently featured Alan I. Blass, CPA, CFE founder of AIB Forensic Accounting and Litigation Support in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday December 17th at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-forensic-accountant-alan/id1785721253?i=1000741955786

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-forensic-accountant-313680889/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1KkWoQO0rnSynzfDi27NTD

For more information about Alan Blass, please visit https://aibforensics.com/ and https://pbcacfe.org/Member_Spotlight/

