Greensboro Nanny Agency Highlights Changing Childcare Needs for North Carolina Families

NC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As family dynamics continue to shift across North Carolina, Preferred ChildCare, a leading Greensboro nanny agency , is reporting a measurable rise in demand for flexible childcare and family assistant support. The increase reflects broader state and national trends showing that families are turning to more personalised and stable care solutions as work patterns continue to evolve and childcare shortages remain a challenge.Preferred ChildCare has seen growing interest in part-time and full-time nannies who can provide consistency, support after school hours, and help manage busy household routines. These insights are informed by placement activity as well as the lived experience of the agency’s founder, Megan Metzger, who has spent more than two decades working in childcare and balancing the realities of modern parenting.“Families across the Triad are redefining what childcare looks like,” Metzger said. “Parents are balancing more than ever before, including school schedules, work responsibilities, and the emotional needs of their children. They are seeking caregivers who can offer both reliability and meaningful connection.”A Shift Grounded in Real-Life ExperienceMetzger’s leadership perspective comes from her own journey as both a caregiver and a widowed mother of four. “I know firsthand the difference that quality, dependable care makes,” she said. “When my son lights up because his nanny walks through the door, or my daughters get excited about their favorite babysitter, it gives me peace of mind and allows me to be fully present at work and at home. That is the kind of support families are searching for.”Her work in childcare began when she was 11 years old. Over time, she became a babysitter, part-time nanny, household manager, and music teacher. When she reached college and struggled to balance coursework with childcare commitments, she ran through her dorm hallways asking, “Does anyone babysit?” to help the families who relied on her. By her senior year, she had built a network of more than two dozen babysitters, creating the foundation for Preferred ChildCare.Industry Factors Behind the ShiftPreferred ChildCare’s observations align with several wider childcare trends that are affecting families across North Carolina and the United States. These include:An increase in hybrid and unpredictable work schedules is creating a greater need for in-home childcare that can adapt to changing routinesGrowing difficulty in finding after-school care, which continues to be one of the most challenging windows for working parentsOngoing childcare workforce shortages, which are leading families to look for more reliable long-term arrangementsExpanded household expectations, such as help with transportation, homework support, and general family management“These changes are not temporary,” Metzger noted. “They reflect a long-term shift in how families live and work. As a Greensboro childcare agency, our role is not simply to place caregivers. We help parents navigate a more complex childcare landscape and find the support that allows their families to thrive.”Preferred ChildCare will continue monitoring these developments and plans to release further insights as childcare demands in the Triad continue to evolve.About Preferred ChildCarePreferred ChildCare is a Greensboro based nanny and childcare agency that has served families throughout the Triad for more than 20 years. Founded by childcare professional Megan Metzger, the agency connects families with trained and vetted nannies, babysitters, tutors, and family assistants for long-term, part-time, and occasional needs. The company also supports the local community through event childcare partnerships and through supporting organizations such as Backpack Beginnings

