Panoramic X-Rays Market set for steady growth to US$ 48.13 billion by 2033, led by North America 39% global market share

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Panoramic X-Rays Market reached US$ 27.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 48.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period of 2025-2033Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of dental disorders, increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging in dental practices, and growing awareness regarding early detection of oral health complications. Additionally, advancements in digital panoramic X-ray technology, expanding usage in orthodontics, implant dentistry, and maxillofacial diagnostics, and improving access to dental healthcare services are further supporting market expansion.Get a Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/panoramic-x-rays-market Key Industry Developments◽ September 2025: Dentsply Sirona announced the upcoming U.S. launch of AI-powered 3D X-ray diagnosis features on its DS Core platform, enhancing panoramic imaging accuracy for dental diagnostics and treatment planning.​◽ July 2025: Detection Technology expanded its X-Panel series with a new model offering larger field-of-view (FOV) for panoramic X-ray systems, addressing demand for versatile imaging in dental applications.Key FDA Approvals(2025):-◽ Dentsply Sirona's DS Core Diagnosis software received clearance on August 12 for its Panoramic Curve Proposal algorithm, achieving 98.81% success in CBCT panorama reconstruction without user modification. Pearl Inc. gained approval on November 14 (announced December 18) for AI analysis of panoramic radiographs in patients aged 16+, aiding detection of dental conditions. Yian Medical Technology's Hasla Dental CBCT X-ray System was cleared on June 27, supporting 2D panoramic, cephalometric, and 3D images with 100µm resolution.Market Segmentation Analysis:-By Product Type: Digital vs AnalogDigital panoramic X-rays dominate with the largest market share in 2024, driven by lower radiation, instant imaging, and integration with diagnostic tools. Analog systems hold a smaller portion but are expected to grow due to cost-effectiveness in emerging markets.​By End-User: Solo Practices LeadSolo practices captured the highest share in 2024, favored for versatility and comprehensive diagnostics in independent clinics. DSO/group practices follow with strong growth potential from high patient volumes and EHR integration, while hospitals and others contribute smaller segments.​By Technology: Hybrid/3D Fastest GrowingHybrid/3D-capable systems are projected for the fastest CAGR from 2025-2034, offering precise 3D views for complex cases like implants with reduced radiation. Traditional 2D variants maintain steady shares for routine panoramic needs.Purchase this report before year-end and unlock an exclusive 30% discount: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=panoramic-x-rays-market (Purchase 2 or more Reports and get 50% Discount)Growth Drivers:-Rising prevalence of dental disordersIncreasing cases of periodontal diseases, tooth decay, oral cancers, and impacted teeth are boosting demand for advanced diagnostic imaging.Growing geriatric populationAging populations worldwide require more frequent dental checkups, restorative procedures, and oral diagnostics, driving panoramic X-ray adoption.Advancement in digital radiography technologyTransition from analog to digital panoramic systems, offering higher image clarity, lower radiation exposure, faster processing, and AI-based image enhancement, supports market expansion.Increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosisHospitals and dental clinics are increasingly using panoramic imaging for comprehensive jaw, sinus, and dental structure evaluation to support preventive and corrective care.Growth in cosmetic and orthodontic dentistryRising orthodontic treatments, implants, and cosmetic dental procedures significantly increase the need for panoramic scanning.Improving dental healthcare infrastructureGovernment initiatives, increasing number of dental clinics, and expanding insurance coverage for dental imaging fuel market growth.Regional Insights:-North America commands the largest share of the Panoramic X-Rays Market, estimated at around 39% in recent assessments, driven by advanced dental infrastructure, high adoption of digital imaging technologies, substantial R&D investments, and favorable reimbursement policies in the US and Canada.​Europe follows as the second-largest region, benefiting from stringent medical device regulations, rising adoption in countries like Germany, France, and the UK, and growing awareness of oral health diagnostics, though exact shares vary by report amid steady market expansion.​Asia Pacific ranks third in market share, yet exhibits the fastest growth potential with high CAGRs in nations such as China, India, and Japan, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, government subsidies for medical devices, dental tourism, and expanding geriatric populations.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/panoramic-x-rays-market Key Players:-Carestream Dental LLC., Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems GmbH, VATECH, Acteon, NEWTOM, Air Techniques, J. MORITA CORP., and Midmark Corporation, among others.Key Highlights (Top 5 Key Players):Carestream Dental LLC specializes in advanced digital imaging systems, including panoramic X-rays with TomoSharp technology for crystal-clear images and low radiation. Their solutions enhance dental diagnostics and workflows globally.​Finland-based Planmeca Oy leads with high-tech panoramic and 3D CBCT systems, integrating AI and cloud features for precise orthodontics and implantology. They emphasize innovation and global distribution.​Dentsply Sirona, evolving from Sirona Dental Systems GmbH, dominates with extensive panoramic X-ray portfolios offering superior image quality and workflow efficiency for dental clinics worldwide.​VATECH excels in 2D and 3D panoramic X-ray technologies, providing high-resolution imaging for endodontics and oral surgery. Their systems prioritize user-friendly design and diagnostic accuracy.​Acteon delivers integrated panoramic X-ray solutions with cephalometric capabilities, focusing on non-invasive diagnostics for periodontics and general dentistry across Europe and beyond.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Conclusion:-The Panoramic X-Rays market continues to grow driven by dental disease prevalence, orthodontic demand, digital imaging adoption, and expanding clinics worldwide. Advancements in high-resolution, low-dose technology and AI-enabled diagnostics improve accuracy and efficiency, while emerging markets, aging populations, and preventive care initiatives sustain long-term growth momentum globally ahead.Related Reports:-1. Intraoral Radiography Market 2. Digital X-ray Market

